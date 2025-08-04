Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling Begins

As per Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule, the last date of choice and option filling is August 08, 2025

Monday August 4, 2025 2:39 PM , ummid.com News Network

Gujarat 2025 NEET UG Counselling: Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) Gujarat has asked candidates seeking admission in undergraduate medical courses MBBS and BDS to submit college options, choice and preferences for Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Counselling.

According to the medical admission schedule 2025 released by ACPUGMEC, option filling has been started today i.e. Monday August 04, 2025. The last date of choice filling is till 12:00 noon on August 08, 2025.

ACPUGMEC will display the choices filled by candidates at 04:00 pm on August 08, 2025, candidates should note.

Steps for Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Option Registration

Click here to go to the official website: " medadmgujarat.org ".

". Under Online Services, click on Candidate Registration/Log in.

Log-in using User ID, Password and 14 digit PIN.

Click on the relevant link to confirm options.

Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Allotment Date

The ACPUGMEC has not confirmed the exact date and time to publish the Round 1 NEET UG 2025 result. The result will however be released any time after August 08.

The ACPUGMEC has earlier said that online allotment of seats is done on the basis of merit cum choice in institutes permitted by concerned council.

"Candidates are instructed to fill all the available choices irrespective of institute’s status (permitted /recognized) so that during the process of allotment if any institute get permission you can get admission in that seat", it added.

Gujarat NEET UG Merit List 2025

Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) had released on its official website medadmgujarat.org on July 18 NEET UG 2025 Merit List of the students who have registered for admission in different medical and dental courses, including MBBS and other courses.

Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) had earlier started through its official website medadmgujarat.org online registration of the students wishing to participate in Gujarat NEET UG MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS Counselling from July 05, 2025. The last date of registration was July 18, 2025.

Candidates should note that choice form filling for BHMS and BAMS courses will be made available separately.



