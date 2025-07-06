Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Counselling Starts, Apply Now

Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Medical, Dental, Ayurved and Homoeopathy Counselling is conducted for admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, Ayurvedic and Homeopathy courses

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025: Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) has started through its official website medadmgujarat.org online registration of the students seeking admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS and other medical courses through Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Counselling.

Candidates should note that registration for NEET UG 2025 Counselling in Gujarat has started from Saturday July 05, 2025. Last date of application is July 18, 2025, according to MED Guj NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule.

After online registration candidates should proceed for document verification and sumbission of photocopies of documents at Help Center from July 07 to 19, 2025.

Step 1: PIN Purchase

Candidates participating in Gujarat medical admission counselling should note that they need to purchase PIN before proceeding for online reigstration.

For Online Registration, PIN can be purchased online (website: www.medadmgujarat.org) on payment of Rs. 1000/- (Non-refundable) + Rs.10,000 (Refundable Security Deposit) = Total Rs.11,000/- (Rupees eleven thousand only).

"It is advisable to do Online PIN Purchase using internet with good speed (preferably, Broadband Internet Connection) to avoid transaction failure", ACPUGMEC said marking it as "Important Instruction for Online PIN Purchase".

"Online PIN purchase from website of the admission committee should be done from July 05 to 18, 2025", the admission notification said.

NEET 2025 Counselling Gujarat - Registration Steps

Click here to go to the official website: "medadmgujarat.ncode.in". Click on "Log-in for Under-Graduate Medical / Dental / Ayurvedic & Homeopathy Admission" on left sidebar of the home page. Click on "Purchase PIN" under Online Services section onthe new Page. Complete the Registration using 14-digit PIN you just purchased. Confirm Registration & Take Print Out Of Registration Slip. Verify Documents At Help Center.

Document Verification Schedule

Candidates should note that Documents Verification and Submission of photocopies at Help Center will be held from July 07 to 19, 2025 upto 12:00 Noon.

Candidates participating in Gujarat NEET UG MBBS, BDS and other courses counselling should note that "PIN Purchase" is the first step of registration.

How to purchase PIN

PIN required for registration can be purchased through online payment of Rs. 1000/- from the website: www.medadmgujarat.org.

It is advisable to do Online PIN Purchase using internet with good speed (preferably, Broadband Internet Connection) to avoid transaction failure.

Gujarat Medical Counselling 2025: Important Dates

Online Registration: July 05 to 18, 2025

Online PIN purchase from website of the admission committee: July 05 to 18, 2025

Documents Verification and Submission photocopies of Documents at Help Center: July 07 to 19, 2025

Key points to remember

After online Registration, candidate has to take prior appointment for the Documents Verification and Submission of self-attested photocopies of Documents at Help Center.

Candidates, themselves can select the Date and Help Center for Documents verificationat the time of printing the Registration Slip.

Documents verification at Help center will remain closed on public holidays and Sundays.

For Local Quota

Candidates who want to apply in Local Quota Seats of Smt. NHL Municipal Medical College, Ahmedabad orSurat Municipal Institute of Medical Education & Research (SMIMER), Surat.

A Candidate in addition to online registration, must obtain certificate that he/she is local student of Ahmedabad/Surat city from Dean of respective institute, for this candidate has to contact respective college.

For NRI Candidates only

After online application, they have to submit Demand draft of Rs. 10,000/-in favor of ‘ACPUGMEC, payable at Gandhinagar’as a process fee at the office of ACPUGMEC, GMERS Medical College, Gandhinagar Only.

For 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats

For 15% All India quota seats of BAMS & BHMS courses in Self-financed colleges, students who have passed 12th Standard (Science Stream with B / AB Group) from anywhere in India from any examination board in India and after qualifying as per All India Rank in NEET UG 2025 and eligible as per Admission Rules of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Department, Govt. of India and respective council can apply for the same.

