Gujarat NEET UG Merit List 2025 Published, Download PDF

Candidates who have registered for Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Counselling should note that seat allotment and choice filling schedule will be released on the website medadmgujarat.org soon

Thursday July 31, 2025 10:26 PM , ummid.com News Network

Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Merit List: Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) has released on its official website medadmgujarat.org soon Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Merit List of the students who have registered for admission in different medical and dental courses including MBBS and BDS for the year 2025-26.

"The Provisional merit list for Undergraduate courses (MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS) for the academic year 2025-26 has been published today i.e. July 31, 2025 by the Medical Admission Committee", ACPUGMEC Gujarat said.

The ACPUGMEC Gujarat further said that Merit List of PwD Quota, NRI Quota and candidates of other categories as per the following list:

General Merit List

SC Merit List

ST Merit List

SEBC Merit List

EWS Merit List

NRI Merit

NRI Report

NHL Local Quota Candidate List

SMC Local Quota Candidate List

Not Eligible Candidate List with Reasons

All the lists, including the Provisional Merit list for Medical, Dental, Homeopathy, Ayurvedic Courses for the year 2025-26, are in PDF and can be downloaded from the website without log-in.

Direct Link to Gujarat NEET UG Merit List 2025

Candidate can use the follow the steps given below to download Gujarat MBBS, BDS Merit List 2025 as per thier category and options.

Go to the official website: "medadmgujarat.org" Explore the list of the category you belong Click on the desired category The Merit List in PDF will open. Download and search your name

Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Allotment

Candidates should note that ACPUGMEC will publish detailed counselling schedule having date and time of Choice Filling and Option Submission and seat allotment on its website.

Candidates should note that registration for NEET UG 2025 Counselling in Gujarat had started from July 05, 2025. Last date of application was July 18, 2025, according to MED Guj NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule.

Following the release of NEET UG Merit List (Rank List) today i.e. July 31, 2025, candidates will need to submit their college options based on which the MBBS and BDS seat allotment will be done.

Candidates are advised to study carefully seat matrix and details of vacant seats and cut off in different colleges before proceeding for choice filling.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.