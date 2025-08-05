CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 Declared, Check Here

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared on its official website "cbseresults.nic.in" Tuesday August 05, 2025 the results of the 2025 compartment exams held for the Class 10 students.

The CBSE had conducted the Class 10th exams from July 15 to 22, 2025. The CBSE Class 10 supplementary exam was held at 970 centres across India and 26 international locations, involving over 15,495 schools.

To check the 10th Compartment exam result, candidates can visit the CBSE official website "cbseresults.nic.in" and click on the given link.

Steps to Check Xth CBSE 2025 Compartment Results

Go to the official website: " cbseresults.nic.in "

" Click on the link marked as "Secondary School Supplementary Examination (Class X) Results 2025- Published on 5th August 2025"

Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth

Click on "Submit" button to check the result

Download and take printout

The CBSE Class 10th Compartment Exam Results 2025 can also be accessed through Google search engine www.google.co.in and Microsoft search engine www.bing.com and SMS Organizer App on mobile which can be installed from playstore aka.ms/sms.

CBSE 10th Result 2025

The board had declared the result of the 10th regular exans on May 13, 2025 when it registered an overall pass percentage of 93.66.

A total of 1,43,648 Class 10 students were placed in the compartment category. Out of them 1,38,898 students appeared for the exam. A total of 67,620 students passed with an overall pass percentage of 48.68%.

Pass percentage of girls is 51.04% against 47.41% of boys.

Why compartment exam was held?

The board had conducted the compartment or improvement exams, also called as CBSE supplementary exams, for Class 10th students every year.

The CBSE supplementary exams were conducted for the students who were failed in one or more subjects, or for those who wanted to improve their results.

The CBSE had declared the 12th Compartment exam result on August 01, 2025. The pass percentage in 12th Compartment exam was 29.78%.

Schedule for Verification

The CBSE has also released the schedule for verification and re-evaluation of marks of both Class 12 and Class 10 students after the supplementary exams.

For Class 12, students can submit applications for scanned copies of their answer sheets from August 6 to August 7, 2025 paying a fee of INR 700 per subject. The window for verification and re-evaluation application will be available from August 13 to August 14, and the fee would be INR 500 per subject for verification and INR 100 per question for re-evaluation.

The scanned copies of answer scripts for Class 10 students will be available from August 8 to August 9, 2025, for INR 500 per subject. The re-evaluation and verification process will take place between August 18 and August 19, and the same fee will be applicable as for Class 12.

