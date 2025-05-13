93.66% Pass CBSE 10th 2025 Exam, Complete Result Details Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result of Class Xth board exams held in February/March 2025 on its official website cbseresults.nic.in

The CBSE said its has registered an overall pass percentage of 93.66% in Class 10 exam 2025.

The CBSE has not released the Merit List and Class 10 Toppers names. It however said a total of 45,516 students, representing 1.92% of all candidates, scored above 95% in the CBSE Class 10 exams 2025.

Moreover, 199,944 students (8.43%) scored over 90% in the 2025 Class 10 exam.

CBSE 10th Result 2025 - Highlights

A total of 23,71,939 students from India and abroad appeared in the CBSE Class 10 exams 2025. Out of them, 22,21,636 passed with a national pass percentage of 93.66%, slightly higher than 93.60% recorded in 2024.

A total of 29,847 students from CBSE affiliated foreign schools appeared in the Class 10 exams. Out of them 98.57% passed.

Pass percentage of girl students is 95% whereas that of boys is 92.63% in the CBSE 2025 Class 10 exams.

CBSE 10th Regionwise Result

Bengaluru: 98.90%

Chennai: 98.71%

Pune: 96.54%

Ajmer: 95.44%

Delhi (overall): 95.14%

Delhi West: 95.24%

Delhi East: 95.07%

Dehradun: 91.60%

Prayagraj: 91.01%

Panchkula: 92.77%

The CBSE Class 10th exam 2025 began on February 15 and ended on March 18, 2025.

Links to Check CBSE 10th Results

Once declared the CBSE 10th results 2025 will be available on the official websites:

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

Results are also available via DigiLocker, UMANG app, SMS, and IVRS for convenience.

Steps to Check Xth CBSE 2025 Results

Go to the official website: "cbseresults.nic.in"

Click on the link marked as "CBSE Xth Result 2025"

Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth

Click on "Submit" button to check the result

Download and take printout

The CBSE Class 10th Results 2025 can also be accessed through Google search engine www.google.co.in and Microsoft search engine www.bing.com and SMS Organizer App on mobile which can be installed from playstore aka.ms/sms.

Candidates should note that like previous years, the CBSE will release the 10th result without Merit List and Toppers details.

The CBSE has also announced today Class 12th result. The board has registered a pass percentage of 88.39 in Class XIIth board exam 2025.

CBSE 10th, 12th Results of Previous Years

The CBSE Class 12 exams in 2024 were conducted from February 15 to April 02, 2024. The CBSE Class 12 result last year was declared on May 13, 2024 when the pass percentage was 87.98%.

On the other hand, the CBSE Class 10 exams in 2024 were conducted from February 15 to March 13, 2024. CBSE Class 10 result last year was declared on May 13, 2024 when the pass percentage was 93.60%.

The CBSE Class 12 exams in 2023 were conducted from February 15 to April 05, 2023. The CBSE Class 12 result was also declared on May 12, 2023 .

On the other hand, the CBSE Class 10 exams in 2023 were conducted from February 15 to March 21, 2023. CBSE Class 10 result was declared on May 04, 2023 .

The CBSE 10th result in 2022 was announaced on July 22 and the pass percentage was 94.40%. The CBSE 12th result in 2022 was announaced on July 22 and the pass percentage was 92.17%.

