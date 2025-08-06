DME MP NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allotment Today



Candidates who are allotted seats in the first round of DME MP NEET UG 2025 Counselling in Madhya Pradesh should confirm their admission from August 07 to 11, 2025

Wednesday August 6, 2025 1:48 AM , ummid.com News Network

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Round 1 Allotment 2025: Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh Bhopal is set to publish on its official website dme.mponline.gov.in Round 1 Seat Allotment Result of NEET UG 2025 (Medical MBBS and Dental - BDS) Counselling today i.e. Wednesday August 06, 2025.

"First Round Allotment List (Provisional) - MP State Combined NEET UG Counselling 2025 (MBBS/BDS Course) will be published on 06.08.2025", DME Madhya Pradesh said.

Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh had started through its official website dme.mponline.gov.in registration of students who wish to participate in MP NEET UG Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) Counselling 2025 from July 21, 2025.

DME Madhya Pradesh released the MBBS and BDS Merit List of the rgistered candidates on its official website on July 30, 2025.

Steps to MP NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result

Go to the official website: " dme.mponline.gov.in ".

". Click on the box marked as "Allotment List" and click on First Round Seat Allotment result.

The round 1 allotment result will be available in PDF.

Check your name and allotted college in NEET UG Round 1 Allotment Result 2025 list

Candidates who are allotted seats in the first round of DME MP NEET UG 2025 Counselling in Madhya Pradesh should confirm their admission from August 07 to 11, 2025 up to 06:00 PM.

DME MP NEET UG Round 2 Counselling

Candidates should note that date of cancellation and resignation of admission at allotted college is from August 07 to 16, 2025.

DME Madhya Pradesh will publish vacancy for 2nd round of medical and dental counselling after August 16, 2025.

Candidates who could not get admission in first round would be allowed Choice and Option filling for second round the date and schedule of which will be released in a day or two.

MP NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule

Online Registration on DME Portal: July 21 to 29, 2025 upto 12:00 midnight

Publication of vacancies and invitation of objection: July 28, 2025

Disposal of objection and release of final vacant seats: July 30, 2025

Publication of State Merit List: July 30, 2025

Choice Filling and Locking by MP Domicile registered candidates: July 31 to August 04, 2025

Allotment of First Round: August 06, 2025

Reporting at allotted Medical or Dental College: August 07 to 11, 2025

Online Resignation and Cancellation of allotted seats: August 07 to 16, 2025 upto 07:00 PM

Candidates should note that Second and Consequent rounds will be held for those who are not allotted admission in the first round or for the students who are not satisfied with the allotted seat.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic