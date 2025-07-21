DME MP NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Steps, Link to Apply



Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh starts through its official website dme.mponline.gov.in registration of students who wish to participate in MP NEET UG Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) Counselling 2025 from today i.e. Monday July 21, 2025

Monday July 21, 2025 0:15 AM , ummid.com News Network

Candidates should note that the last date of Online Registration for MBBS and BDS admission counselling in Madhya Pradesh is July 29, 2025, according to DME MP Medical and Dental Counselling Schedule 2025 published earlier.

MP NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule

Online Registration on DME Portal: July 21 to 29, 2025 upto 12:00 midnight

Publication of vacancies and invitation of objection: July 28, 2025

Disposal of objection and release of final vacant seats: July 30, 2025

Publication of State Merit List: July 30, 2025

Choice Filling and Locking by MP Domicile registered candidates: July 31 to August 04, 2025

Allotment of First Round: August 06, 2025

Reporting at allotted Medical or Dental College: August 07 to 11, 2025

Online Resignation and Cancellation of allotted seats: August 07 to 16, 2025 upto 07:00 PM

Candidates should note that Second and Consequent rounds will be held for those who are not allotted seat in first round or for the students who are not satisfied with the allotted seat.

Candidates should also note that registration for Madhya Pradesh Medical Counselling starts with Profile Creation. The Department has published a detailed and step by step guide to create profile and online application process. Candidates are advised to go through the manual before proceeding to apply for counselling.

MP NEET 2025 Counselling - Registration steps

Candidates can follow the steps given below for registration.

Go to the official website: "dme.mponline.gov.in". Click on "Create Profile" and Enter Your NEET (UG) Roll Number and Password. After creating Profile, click on "Registration" link. Complete the registration form, pay the fees to complete application process.

"After filling the registration form, if candidate is satisfied with the filled information then s/he should click on “Save Data” button".

After registration, candidares are needed to upload certain documents including NEET Admit Card, Class 10th, 11th and 12th marksheets, domicile certificate and affidavit of not being domicile of state other than Madhya Pradesh, and have not taken advantage of domicile of other state.

Fee Payment

Candidates should note that their registration will not complete unless they pay the required fees. Therefore, choose the online payment gateway and pay the registration fee using Online Mode.

After paying the registration fee,candidate willbe able to download registration receipt and the registration button tracker will turn green.

