DME MP NEET UG 2025 MBBS, BDS Merit List Today - Direct Link

Wednesday July 30, 2025 0:26 AM , ummid.com News Network

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG 2025 Merit List: Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh is set to publish on its official website dme.mponline.gov.in today i.e. Wednesday July 30, 2025 MP NEET UG 2025 Merit List of the students who have registered for admission in different medical and dental courses including MBBS and BDS.

"Publication of State Merit List of Registered Candidates is on Wednesday July 30, 2025", Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh said in NEET UG Counselling Schedule finalised for this year.

DME MP NEET UG 2025 Choice Filling

Candidates whose name appeared in the DME MP NEET UG (MBBS and BDS) Merit List 2025 will be allowed to use Choice Filling option from July 31 to August 04, 2025.

Candidates should note that before the release of the NEET UG 2025 Merit List, DME Madhya Pradesh published vacancies (seat matrix and details of vacant seats in different colleges) on July 28, 2025.

Candidates were asked to raise objections on vacancies on July 29. The date for disposal of objection against vacancies was fixed as July 30, 2025.

MP NEET UG Merit List 2025 - Steps to check

Go to the official website: " dme.mponline.gov.in ".

". Click on "State Merit" and Select "NEET UG 2025 Merit List.

Log in using User Name and Password if required.

Click on the link to download the MBBS / BDS link to download PDF.

MP NEET UG 2025 Allotment List

According to the medical and dental counselling schedule, DME MP will publish the Result of NEET UG 2025 First Round, round 1 allotment result, on August 06, 2025.

Students who are allotted seats in First Round will be required to confirm their admission from August 07 to 11, 2025.

MP NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule

Online Registration on DME Portal: July 21 to 29, 2025 upto 12:00 midnight

Publication of vacancies and invitation of objection: July 28, 2025

Disposal of objection and release of final vacant seats: July 30, 2025

Publication of State Merit List: July 30, 2025

Choice Filling and Locking by MP Domicile registered candidates: July 31 to August 04, 2025

Allotment of First Round: August 06, 2025

Reporting at allotted Medical or Dental College: August 07 to 11, 2025

Online Resignation and Cancellation of allotted seats: August 07 to 16, 2025 upto 07:00 PM

Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh had started through its official website dme.mponline.gov.in registration of students who wish to participate in MP NEET UG Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) Counselling 2025 from July 21, 2025.

Candidates should note that Second and Consequent rounds will be held for those who are not allotted admission in the first round or for the students who are not satisfied with the allotted seat.

