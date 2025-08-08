Watch: Thousands bid farewell to Kaaba Volunteer killed in Cambridge, UK



Tens of thousands Friday August 08, 2025 bid farewell to Mohammed Al-Qassim, a volunteer of Holy Kaaba in Makkah who was stabbed to death in Cambridge, United Kingdom

Friday August 8, 2025 6:50 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, President of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque (L) earlier in the day extended his deepest condolences to the family of volunteer Muhammad Al-Qassem. (Inset) Al Qassam's mortal remains taken for burial.]

Makkah al Mukarramah: Tens of thousands Friday August 08, 2025 bid farewell to Mohammed Al-Qassim, a volunteer of Holy Kaaba in Makkah who was stabbed to death in Cambridge, United Kingdom.

Imam e Haram led Al-Qassim's Janazah Prayer

Mohammed Al-Qassim, a Volunteer at The Grand Mosque in Makkah, was in the United Kingdom for his studies. He was enrolled in a 10-week English language programme at EF International Language Campuses, Cambridge.

The 20-year-old Saudi student was stabbed to death on August 01, 2025 near Mill Park, a short walk from the victim’s residence, when he was on his way back home.

Two accused - Chaz Corrigan from Cambridge and another of 50-year age, were arrested in the case. The authorities further said a third suspect is still at large.

VIDEO:

VIDEO: Thousands attend the Janazah Prayer of Muhammad Al Qasim in Masjid Al Haram, a 20 year old student and volunteer of Masjid Al Haram was was murdererd in the UK pic.twitter.com/ruzV8y88WY — Inside the Haramain (@insharifain) August 8, 2025

Chaz Corrigan has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed weapon in a public place.

Al-Qassim's body arrived in Saudi Arabia Thursday for burial in Makkah after the Friday Special Afternoon Prayers at the Grand Mosque (Masjid al Haram) August 08, 2025.

Imam e Haram Sheikh Usaamah Khayyat led the funeral prayers of Mohammed Al-Qassim attended by tens of thousands.

Al Qassim was later buried at the Al-Shuhada Cemetery in Makkah.

Condolences

Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, President of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, earlier in the day extended his deepest condolences to the family of volunteer Muhammad Al-Qassem.

Al Sudais praised the late volunteer’s dedication, sincerity, and years of service to the pilgrims and visitors of the Sacred House, praying that Allah grants him mercy, makes Al-Firdaws his abode, and grants his family patience.

Earlier, the family, members, friends and close relatives in their condolence messages had called Al-Qassam “a noble and devoted young man” and “a man worth a thousand men”.

Meanwhile, the relatives of Mohammed Al-Qassim have also set up a fundraiser to provide families in need in Saudi Arabia with clean water as a tribute to the departed soul.

