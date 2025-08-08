With a score of 1663.1, AMU shines in 2025 India Today Rankings



The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has secured top positions in the India Today Best Colleges and Best Universities 2025 Survey, the result of which was released Thursday

The India Today Best Colleges and Best Universities 2025 Survey is conducted in collaboration with the Marketing and Development Research Associates (MDRA).

India Today Ranking Parameters

The survey evaluated over 775 universities across more than 125 performance indicators, categorized under five key parameters:

Reputation & Governance Academic and Research Excellence Infrastructure and Living Experience Personality and Leadership Development Career Progression and Placement

Reaffirming its commitment to academic excellence and social responsibility, AMU has been ranked 3rd among General (Government) Universities in India, with an impressive overall score of 1663.1 out of 2000, just behind the University of Delhi and Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.

AMU’s outstanding performance reflects its strong academic framework, emphasis on research and innovation, and holistic student development—all offered at a cost that remains accessible to students from diverse social and economic backgrounds.

Rankings of AMU Colleges, Departments

In the India Today Best Colleges 2025 Survey, several departments and constituent colleges of AMU earned top positions for offering high-quality education at remarkably low costs, thereby ensuring exceptional return on investment (RoI) for students.

The Z.H. College of Engineering and Technology (ZHCET) was ranked first among government engineering colleges for offering the lowest course fees and best value for money.

The Department of Architecture also secured the top rank among government architecture colleges with the lowest fees.

Similarly, Dr. Ziauddin Ahmad Dental College was placed second among government dental colleges for lowest course fees, and also ranked second among top emerging dental colleges in the same category.

The Faculty of Law earned the second rank in terms of RoI among premier law institutions, while the Department of Mass Communication achieved the first position nationwide for offering the lowest course fees in its field.

The Department of Social Work was ranked third in RoI and fourth for lowest fees among the top colleges in the social work discipline.

"AMU’s Unique Position"

These results highlights AMU’s unique position as an institution where excellence and affordability converge — providing thousands of students, particularly from underrepresented communities, access to world-class education without financial burden.

Vice Chancellor Professor Naima Khatoon praised and congratulated the AMU fraternity on the occasion.

“This recognition reaffirms AMU’s enduring mission to deliver quality education with equity. It is a moment of pride for all of us. I extend heartfelt congratulations to our faculty, staff, students, alumni, and supporters who continue to contribute to this shared success", she said.

Sharing his appreciation, Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Mohd Mohsin Khan said, “AMU’s consistent recognition in national rankings reflects our commitment to student-centric, research-oriented, and value-based education. These achievements encourage us to continue striving for inclusive academic excellence.”

Professor Salim Beg, Chairman, University Ranking Committee, stated said, “As AMU adapts to national and global educational priorities, it remains firmly anchored in its founding vision of shaping informed, responsible, and empowered individuals”.

