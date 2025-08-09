Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2025 Counselling: New Allotment Date Confirmed



The Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu (DME Tamil Nadu) has revised the NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Counselling Schedule confirming the new date of seat allotment

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allotment

The Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu (DME Tamil Nadu) was supposed to publish the result of the NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allotment (MBBS and BDS only) on August 08, 2025. The Directorate, however, postponed it to a new date.

As per the DME TN NEET UG 2025 Round 1 allotment revised schedule, the MBBS and BDS round 1 allotment result will now be published on August 14, 2025.

The candidates, who are allotted seats in Tamil Nadu Round 1 MBBS / BDS Couselling 2025, will be able to download allotment letters from August 14 to 22, 2025

“Date of admission confirmation is Aug 15 to 22, 2025 up to 05:00 PM”, the Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu (DME Tamil Nadu) said.

TN NEET UG 2025 Counseling – Choice Filling

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu (DME Tamil Nadu) has also extended the date and schedule of online choice filling and option submission, and choice edit and modification, for the students who have registered in the 2025 medical counseling.

As per the revised schedule, choice filling and option submission, and choice edit and modification, window is open till August 12, 2025.

"Since many candidates might have locked their choices and willing to change their choices based on All India Quota counselling and results, their choices are being unlocked", the DME Tamil Nadu said.

"The candidates who do not want their choices be changed can leave the choice filling as such, as it will be automatically locked on the last day of choice filling. The candidates who want their choice be modified can login and do so", the Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu said in the NEET UG Revised Schedule 2025.

