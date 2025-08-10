Samsung Team Wins US AI Cyber Challenge



Samsung Electronics has secured the first place in the finals of the AI Cyber Challenge (AIxCC) held in Las Vegas on August 8, 2025

Seoul: Samsung Electronics has secured the first place in the finals of the AI Cyber Challenge (AIxCC) held in Las Vegas on August 8, 2025.

AI Cyber Challenge is the world’s largest AI security technology competition.

The competition is hosted by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), a research and development institute of the U.S. Department of Defense, with a total prize pool of $22.5 million.

The finals took place during DEF CON 33, a major hacking and security conference. Universities, research institutions and global tech companies from various countries participated, engaging in a fierce AI security technology competition.

Samsung Team at AIxCC

Samsung participated in the competition as Team Atlanta, a joint team led by Samsung Research, the Device eXperience (DX) Division’s advanced research institute, in collaboration with security experts from leading global universities, including the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech), Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) and Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH).

The AI Cyber Challenge, which spanned two years starting from 2023, saw 42 teams compete in the semifinals last year, with 7 advancing to this year’s finals.

The finals evaluated each team’s ability to analyze source code vulnerabilities and apply security patches using AI-powered security technologies alone, without any human intervention.

"Team Atlanta reached the finals with exceptional technical capabilities, being the sole participant to detect an unintended vulnerability — not a flaw that had been set up for the competition, in the semifinals, and once again proved world-class security technology capabilities in the finals", Samsung said.

By showcasing leading expertise with precise and sophisticated AI security technology, Samsung's Team Atlanta earned the honor of first place and received $4 million in prize.

