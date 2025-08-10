Taif woman donates liver to ailing sister-wife, hailed



A woman in Taif, Saudi Arabia is widely hailed for an extraordinary gesture of selflessness after she donated liver to her sister-wife (co-wife) suffering from kidney failure

Taif (Saudi Arabia): A woman in Taif, Saudi Arabia is widely hailed for an extraordinary gesture of selflessness after she donated liver to her sister-wife (co-wife) suffering from kidney failure.

The woman donated 80% of her liver to her sister-wife after their husband decided to donate his kidney, local media reported.

Noura Salem Al-Shammari, the first wife of Majed Baldah Al-Roqi, stepped forward to help her co-wife, Taghreed Awadh Al-Saadi, after seeing her suffer from years of dialysis, Saudi Gazette reported citing Arabic daily Okaz.

Al-Roqi told Okaz that his wife Taghreed had endured kidney failure for years and had traveled to the United States for a year in search of treatment, but without success.

Upon her return to the Kingdom, Al-Roqi decided to donate one of his kidneys to ease her suffering.

“I entrusted Um Turki [Noura] with our five children in case anything happened to me during surgery,” he recalled.

“But I was surprised when she announced she would donate 80 percent of her liver to Taghreed, purely for the sake of Allah, The Almighty.”

The transplant surgery was successful after medical tests confirmed tissue compatibility, Saudi Gazette reported.

“She came like rain to revive barren desert,” Al-Roqi said of his first wife’s life-saving gift.

