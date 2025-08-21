Gas leak at Medley Pharmaceuticals Tarapur plant, 4 dead

Thursday August 21, 2025 8:52 PM , ummid.com News Network

Mumbai: At least 4 people have died after a tragic incident of gas leak at Medley Pharmaceuticals Tarapur plant in Boisar some 130 kms from Mumbai.

The gas leak at the pharmaceutical factory located in Boisar Tarapur MIDC in Maharshtra's Palghar district was reported Thursday afternoon.

Seven workers were affected, four of them died. Other victims, some in critical condition, are getting treatment at a private hospital in Boisar.

Authorities are probing what went wrong that caused the leak. The factory owners have so far not issued any statement.

(It is a developing story. More details soon)

