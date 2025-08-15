India celebrates 79th Independence Day amid chaos over Vote Chori

India on Friday August 15, 2025 celebrated the 79th Independence Day amid nationwide chaos over Vote Chori – Vote Theft, and outrage against election manipulations

Friday August 15, 2025

[Mughal Era Red Fort in New Delhi on 79th Independence Day Friday August 15, 2025 (Image shared by PMO India on X)]

New Delhi/Mumbai: India on Friday August 15, 2025 celebrated the 79th Independence Day amid nationwide chaos over Vote Chori – Vote Theft, and outrage against election manipulations.

PM Modi Independence Day Speech

The Independence Day Celebrations in India Friday was led by PM Narendra Modi, who unfortunately again used his Independence Day Speech delivered from the Mughal Era Red Fort, to further the divisive and communal agenda of his government and the BJP.

PM Modi has used the fabricated issue of illegal migrants and infiltrators from Bangladesh (read Muslims) many a time in the past. This, however, is the first time when he mentioned about the unfounded issue in his Independence Day Speech from the iconic Red Fort.

PM Modi’s decision to raise the issue from the Red Fort is important as the opposition parties and rights activists are accusing the present dispensation of removing valid citizens from the voter lists in the name of illegal migrants.

The latest example is the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) underway in Bihar where names of some 65 lakh people were removed from the voter lists months before the state assembly elections.

The development sparked nationwide anger. Taking note of this, the Supreme Court in its interim order pronounced a day before the 2025 Independence Day directed the Election Commission to publish the reasons and lists of the voters whose names have been removed.

Outside the Court, the matter was raised by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on August 07, 2025 when he claimed "Vote Chori" of over a lakh votes in Mahadevapur assembly seat of Bangalore Central Parliamentary Constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls.

Based on the analysis of the data provided by the Election Commission of India, Rahul Gandhi also claimed that the “ Mahadevapura Model of Vote Chori ” has been replicated in more than 100 Parliamentary constituencies. As a result, Rahul said, Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, not because of public mandate, but because of rigging and manipulation.

Rahul’s allegations of election manipulation opened floodgates with hundreds of people coming out from different parts of the country, almost on daily basis since August 07, claiming wrongs in the voter lists .

Modi in his Independence Day Speech also praised RSS - the right wing Hindu extremist organisation, once banned by the government and whose role in the Indian politics has always been controversial.

Kharge, Rahul Skip Red Fort ID Event

[Independence Day Celebrations at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi. (Image shared by Congress Party on X]

Congress President Mallikarjun Khadge and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi skipped the Independence Day function at Red Fort Friday. No official statement was issued by the party to explain the reason behind their absence.

The two leaders, however, celebrated the 79th Independence Day at Indira Bhawan - the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Headquarters in New Delhi, along with other party leaders.

The two leaders also extended their greetings to all citizens by paying tribute to the country's freedom fighters on social media.

"This freedom, achieved through the sacrifices of great freedom fighters, is a resolve to build an India where justice rests on the foundation of truth and equality, and every heart is filled with respect and brotherhood. It is the duty of all of us to protect the pride and honor of this precious heritage. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat!" Rahul Gandhi said.

In his message on the occasion, Kharge said, "Independence Day is a solemn occasion to rededicate ourselves to values of Freedom, Justice, Equality and Fraternity, cherished by our Democracy."

Independence Day Celebrations across India

The 79th Independence Day was also celebrated in other pasrts of India with Governors and Chief Ministers hoisting the Indian Tricolor in various state capitals.

District Magistrates, Prant Officers, Additional Collectors, and Deputy Collectors at various district headquarters hoisted the National Flag to mark the Independence Day.

Political parties celebrated the Independence Day by hoisting the National Flag at their respective offices and distributing sweets. In schools and colleges across India special programmes were organized to mark the occasion.

[On Independence Day, Youm e Azadi, Friday August 15, 2025, the Congress Party launched a WhatsApp DP reading its campaign message "Vote Chori Se Azadi Vote Chori Se.. Stop Vote Chori".

The Independence Day celebration this year was, however, subdued because of the large scale allegations of election manipulation, rising inflation, and failed domestic and foreign policies of the present dispensation, especially its failure to address the economic distress.

Meanwhile, sensing the mood of the nation, the Congress Party launched a campaign titled "Freedom from Vote Chori". In a message to launch the campaign on this year's Independence Day, the party said, "On the occasion of Independence Day, join the campaign for Freedom from 'Vote Chori'."

The party also launched a WhatsApp DP reading the campaign message "Vote Chori Se Azadi Vote Chori Se.. Stop Vote Chori".

