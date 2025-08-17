Meet Mahnoor Cheema: Student with higher IQ than Stephen Hawking

Mahnoor Cheema, a British student of Pakistan origin, is trending after she set six world records and registered an IQ higher than Stephen Hawking

Sunday August 17, 2025 0:37 AM , Falak Athar Faizee

Mumbai: Mahnoor Cheema, a British student of Pakistan origin, is trending after she set six world records and registered an IQ higher than Stephen Hawking.

According to Daily Mail, 18-year-old Mahnoor Cheema has an IQ of 161 - one point higher than the famous theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking and achieved a staggering 23 A-levels with grades of A and A*.

Mahnoor’s achievements include mastering 58 examination subjects with near-perfect distinction - a feat unmatched in secondary education history.

Combined with her earlier GCSE achievements, Mahnoor now holds six global academic records, the highest number ever attained by a secondary school student, according to Geo TV.

Mahanoor attained four new world records through her A-Level performance: completing 24 subjects plus an Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) under one exam board; securing 19 A/A grades; achieving 45 cumulative A grades across GCSEs and A-Levels; and passing 58 total subjects with distinction.

The four new world records are in addition to her two prior GCSE records set in 2023 when she earned 34 A* grades at the age of 16.

23 A Levels

Mahnoor, who attended Henrietta Barnett School (HBS) in north-west London, was challenged by staff over her desire to study 31 A Levels. As a compromise she and the school agreed to just 23 - more than seven times the average.

In total Mahnoor studied Psychology, Sociology, Law, Business, Accounting, Economics, Latin, German, Computer Science, Film Studies, Politics, Classical Civilisation, Maths, Further Maths, Geography, Media Studies, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, English Literature, French, Statistics and Accounting.

Following her impressive results, Mahnoor received an unconditional offer to study medicine at the University of Oxford, fulfilling her childhood dream.

Family Background

Born to Lahore natives Barrister Usman Cheema and Tayyaba Cheema, Mahnoor moved to the UK with her parents in 2006 when they pursued higher education at Lincoln’s Inn and SOAS.

Mahnoor attended Langley Grammar School in West London after private schooling in Lahore, later joining Henrietta Barnett School in central London before switching to homeschooling for her final year.

Mahnoor also holds an AMusTCL diploma in music, equivalent to an undergraduate degree, achieved at 16, along with gold medals in Acting and Public Speaking from LAMDA. She completed her EPQ in just 10 days with a perfect 100% score.

[Falak Athar Faizee is Trainee Writer at ummid.com.]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic