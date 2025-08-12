Worldwide outrage as Israel kills 5 Al Jazeera Journalists in Gaza



Countries and international organizations Monday August 11, 2025 condemned Israel in one voice for killing five Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza.

Tuesday August 12, 2025 1:26 AM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

Al Jazeera confirmed the death of Anas al-Sharif, 28, along with fellow journalist Mohammed Qreiqeh and videographers Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal and Moamen Aliwa in the strike, which it said targeted a tent near Shifa Hospital.

An official at the hospital said two other people were also killed in the strike.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s spokesperson said the premier is “gravely concerned” about the repeated targeting of journalists by the Israeli Occupation Forces (IDF).

“Reporters covering conflicts are afforded protection under international humanitarian law, and journalists must be able to report independently, without fear, and Israel must ensure journalists can carry out their work safely,” the spokesperson said.

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas also said the EU condemns the killing of five Al Jazeera journalists in the Israeli airstrike outside Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City, including Anas Al Sharif - one of Al Jazeera’s most recognisable faces in Gaza.

“We take note of the Israeli allegation that the group was Hamas terrorists, but there is a need in these cases to provide clear evidence, in the respect of rule of law, to avoid targeting of journalists,” she says in a statement on X, following a virtual discussion between EU foreign ministers on the Gaza war.

“Crimes Beyond Imagination”

Qatar’s Prime Minister also slammed Israel for killing the journalists working for its Al Jazeera network, describing the deaths as “crimes beyond imagination.”

“May God have mercy on journalists Anas Al-Sharif, Mohammed Qraiqea, and their colleagues,” Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said in a post on X.

The UN human rights agency called the killings a “grave breach of international humanitarian law.”

“Israel must respect and protect all civilians, including journalists”, the office of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said on X.

The UN human rights agency also said that at least 242 Palestinian journalists have been killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

“We call for immediate, safe and unhindered access to Gaza for all journalists,” Turk’s office said.

The Foreign Press Association said it was “outraged” by the killing, insisting that the “colleagues were carrying out their duty as journalists and reporting on events as they occurred.”

It dismissed Israel’s labeling of Palestinian journalists as terrorists “often without verifiable evidence, turning them into targets.”

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemned the “acknowledged murder by the Israeli army.”

Qatar based Al Jazeera called the attack that killed its journalists “a desperate attempt to silence voices exposing the Israeli occupation,” and described Sharif as “one of Gaza’s bravest journalists.”

Al Jazeera also said it followed “repeated incitement and calls by multiple Israeli officials and spokespersons to target the fearless journalist Anas al-Sharif and his colleagues.”

People gathered at Sheikh Radwan cemetery in the heart of the Gaza Strip to mourn the journalists, whose bodies lay wrapped in white sheets at al-Shifa hospital before their burial. Friends, colleagues and relatives embraced and consoled one another.

Islam al-Za’anoun, a news correspondent for Palestine TV and several Arab channels who participated in the funeral, said Sunday’s attack was “a turning point in the world of journalism”.

“Despite all the threats he received and the Israeli media’s incitement against him, al-Sharif continued reporting. Now one question haunts me: Who will be next on the list? Will it be me?” she asked.

