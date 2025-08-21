India bans online money games, apps

Thursday August 21, 2025

New Delhi: In an important move, the Parliament Thursday August 21, 2025 passed a bill banning online games and apps involving money and financial transactions.

“The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, passed by the Parliament on 21st August 2025, marks a landmark move to shield citizens from the menace of online money games while promoting and regulating other kinds of online games”, the Ministry for Electronics and IT said.

“This legislation is designed to curb addiction, financial ruin and social distress caused by predatory gaming platforms that thrive on misleading promises of quick wealth”, the Ministry said.

"The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, marks a decisive step in India’s digital journey. It recognises the dangers of unregulated money gaming and responds with firm safeguards to protect citizens", the Ministry said.

"E-sports, Educational Games"

The bill however, exempts e-sports and educational games, this comes with a rider.

"At the same time, it carves out space for e-sports and educational games that nurture skills and creativity. The Central Government to have the authority to frame rules for the promotion of e-sports and social games, the recognition and registration of online games, and the functioning of the Online Gaming Authority. It may also make rules on any other matter required under this law", the Ministry said.

The Ministry said through the new law, the government intends to set the tone for a safer and healthier digital future.

"It also strengthens India’s standing as a nation that can lead in shaping global digital policy. Most importantly, it ensures that technology serves society rather than harms it", the Ministry said.

The Bill, which got Rajya Sabha nod today, was passed by the Lok Sabha earlier this week. Once signed by the President of India, the Bill will become an act.

India Online Game Industry

India's online gaming industry, worth $3.7 billion as of now and projected to touch $9.1 billion by 2029, depends overwhelmingly on real-money games.

The popular online games in India are Dream 11, Mobile Premier League, Zupee, WinZO and Games24X7, which offers card games like rummy and poker.

The industry is holding discussions with lawyers about approaching the Supreme Court to challenge the ban by citing a lack of consultation, according to Reuters.

The market players fear job losses if the ban come into force. The government, however, has an opposite view.

"The Bill supports India’s position as a hub for digital creativity. By encouraging e-sports and safe online games, it will expand opportunities for exports, create new jobs and promote innovation in the gaming sector. This will strengthen India’s role in the global digital economy", the Ministry said.

