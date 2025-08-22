WBJEE 2025 Result Out, Download Rank Card Now

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has published on its official website wbjeeb.nic.in the result and rank card along with Final Answer Key of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) 2025

Friday August 22, 2025 3:40 PM , ummid.com News Network

WBJEE 2025 Result: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has published on its official website wbjeeb.nic.in the result and rank card along with Final Answer Key of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) 2025.

In a notification released today, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) had said, "Downloadable "Rank Cards" are available on Board’s websites at www.wbjeeb.nic.in and www.wbjeeb.in."

In the same notification, the board had confirmed the date and time of WBJEE 2025 result declaration.

"The results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, 2025 for admission into Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Pharmacy Degree Courses in Universities / Colleges in West Bengal will be published on 22-08-2025(Friday)", the board said.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) 2025 this year was held on Sunday April 27. The result was however delayed because of the matter related to OBC reservation pending in the High Court.

Steps to check WBJEE 2025 Result

Go to the official website: " wbjeeb.nic.in ".

". Click on the tab marked as “WBJEE Result 2025”

Select one of the two options – Through Application Number and Password or Date of Birth.

Sign-in using the details as per your selection.

Follow the instructions to proceed.

Check the Rank card and WBJEE result

WBJEE Rank Cards

The WBJEE 2025 result is accompanied by Rank Cards and WBJEE score, and not the Merit List.

The WBJEE rank and score are important as they are used for admission counselling. WBJEE Counselling schedule will be published soon after the result declaration.

Candidates who had appeared for WBJEE 2025 should note that the West Bengal board has also released the Final Answer Key along with the declaration of the result. The WBJEE final answer key has been prepared based on the objection raise if any on the provisional answer key released om May 09, 2025.

"The final answer keys, after thorough post-examination internal verification and review of candidates’ challenges as received, are prepared", the board said in a notification.

WBJEE 2025 Counselling Schedule

The WBJEE board had published the provisional anwer keys, OMR sheet and candidates responses on its official website on May 09, 2025.

Candidates were asked to raise objections till 11:59 PM on May 11, 2025. On the other hand, the objection window for WBJEE 2025 recorded responses till May 25, 2025.

The board had earlier was asked by the High Court to publish WBJEE Revised Merit List. Following the court's order, the board had also opened a window from August 18 to August 21, 2025 for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories to upload their caste certificates.

WBJEE is the common entrance examination for admission in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses. Following the declaration of the result, the board will now start the Counselling. The WBJEE Counselling Schedule will be published in due course.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic