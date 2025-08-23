KCET 2025 Second Round Counselling Schedule Published

Saturday August 23, 2025 12:34 PM , ummid.com News Network

Karnataka UGCET, NEET UG 2025 Second Round: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has published on its official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in the Second Round Seat Allotment Schedule and Second Round Seat Allotment Activity for Karnataka UGCET 2025 and UGNEET 2025.

Candidates who did not get admission in Karnataka UGCET 2025 and UGNEET 2025 First Round or are not satisfied with the alloted seat in round 1 can participate in KCET 2025 Second Round Couselling.

Karnataka UGCET, UGNEET 2025 2nd Round Allotment Shedule

As per the KCET Round 2 allotment schedule, the KEA published seat matrix and details of vancant seats after first round on August 21, 2025.

The KEA has asked students to submit, modify, delete or re-order options and choices before August 25, 2025.

The KEA further said that it will publish on August 29, 2025 the UGCET 2025 and UGNEET 2025 Second Round Mock Allotment on its official website "cetonline.karnataka.gov.in".

"Publication of second round seat allotment Mock / Provisional results will be published on August 29, 2025 after 01:00 PM", the KEA UGCET 2025 and UGNEET 2025 Round 2 Schedule said.

The date and time to publish the final allotment result of the second round counselling have not been confirmed.

Karnataka Medical, Engineering Counselling 2025

Karnataka UGCET 2025 and UGNEET 2025 counselling is conducted for admission in Engineering, Medical, Architecture, Agriculture, Veterinary, Pharmacy and other courses.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had published the KCET 2025 Round 1 Allotment result on August 02, 2025.

Meanwhile, candidates participating in Second Round can use the link given on the website for option and choice filling. Candidates should note that allotment of seats is done solely on the basis of options and choices submitted by the cadidates.

Hence, candidates are advised to study the seat matrix published for second round and now available on the website.



