TASChips is latest tool to prevent overheating in Computer chips

A Clarkson University research team is developing a new tool - Thermal Analysis of Semiconductor Chips, known as TASChips, to combat overheating in Computer chips

Sunday August 24, 2025

Potsdam (New York): A Clarkson University research team is developing a new tool - Thermal Analysis of Semiconductor Chips, known as TASChips, to combat overheating in Computer chips.

The chips that drive modern technology, including smartphones and gaming consoles to Artificial Intelligence, generate intense heat. When temperatures rise too high, performance suffers, energy is wasted, and hardware can fail. TASCips aims to address this challenge.

"Open source, high performance tool"

TASChips is an open-source, high performance simulation tool for thermal analysis of modern microprocessors.

The software can rapidly pinpoint heat buildup inside a chip, enabling engineers to design systems that run faster, last longer, and consume less energy.

"TASChips operates in real time and can simulate even the largest and most complex processors — including those used in data centers and advanced AI systems", Clarkson University said in a statement.

"The software will be released as open source on GitHub, complete with documentation and case studies for researchers, educators, and students", the university said.

STEM integration

The project also includes strong educational and outreach components, including integration with STEM education programs, support for undergraduate research, and collaborations with experts in AI, real-time scheduling, power systems, and sustainable computing from Syracuse University, Clemson University, University of Minnesota Morris, and CISTER Research Centre, ISEP in Portugal.

"These efforts aim to broaden participation in computing and provide a foundation for scalable thermal management solutions in AI and HPC environments"Clarkson University said.

The project is led by Associate Professor Yu Liu and Professor Ming-Cheng Cheng of Clarkson's Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering and is funded by a three-year, $597,316 grant from the National Science Foundation.

