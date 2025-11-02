Babar Azam sets new record in most 50+ scores in T20I

Pakistan batter Babar Azam Saturday set a new world record in most fifty-plus scores in T20 One Day International Cricket.

Sunday November 2, 2025 9:10 PM , Ahmed Abdullah Faizee

Playing against South Africa in the third and final match of the series, former Pakistan captain Babar Azam hit his career’s 40th fifty-plus score surpassing India’s Virat Kohli’s 39 in T20 version of International Cricket.

Babar’s match-winning 68 off 47 balls, with nine fours, helped Pakistan defeat South Africa and win the series 2-1.

Behind Babar Azam and Virat Kohli are India’s Rohit Sharma at third with 37 and Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan fourth with 31.

Most fifty-plus scores in T20I career

Babar Azam (Pakistan) – 40

Virat Kohli (India) – 39

Rohit Sharma (India) – 37

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) – 31

David Warner (Australia) – 29

Jos Buttler (England) – 29

Most Runs in T20 International

On Saturday, Babar Azam broke another world record. His score of 68 against South Africa took his career total to 4,234 runs - the highest in T20 Men’s International Cricket.

The last word record of most runs in T20I was 4,231 by Rohit Sharma. Babar Azam now leads the chart with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli at 2nd and 3rd places.

Most Career Runs in T20I List

Babar Azam - 4,234

Rohit Sharma - 4,231

Virat Kohli - 4,188

Jos Buttler - 3,869

Paul Stirling - 3,710

Babar Azam's record breaking inning Saturday was also important as the host while chasing a modest total of 139 had an early setback when opener Saim Ayub departed for a six-ball duck.

Babar and Sahibzada Farhan steadied the innings with a 36-run partnership. Babar then joined forces with skipper Salman Ali Agha, adding a brisk 76-run stand for the third wicket which ensured Pakistan to seal the Twenty20 cricket match in its favour.

[Ahmed Abdullah Faizee is Trainee Writer at ummid.com.]

