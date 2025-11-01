After Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi too gives India a miss

Days after Cristiano Ronaldo disappointed football fans by a no show at Al-Nassr vs FC Goa, Lionel Messi did a ditto as Argentina national football team’s scheduled visit to India in November has been called off.

Saturday November 1, 2025 1:44 AM , Zohair M Safwan

Kerala Sports Minister, V Abdurahiman had in June this year confirmed that the Argentina national football team with its captain Lionel Messi will play a friendly match in Kerala in November this year.

Reporter Tv Broadcasting Co was entrusted to finalise the agreement with the Argentine Football Association (AFA) for the team's India tour, and the sponsor had in fact also paid already made a payment to Argentina.

It has, however, now turned out that the Argentina football team, and hence Lionel Messi, will not be visiting India in November. The world champions are not going to India this November as FIFA approval could not be obtained, The Guardian reported citing a statement from the Argentinian Football Association last Friday.

The disappointing news came over a week after Al-Nassr Captain Cristiano Ronaldo’s widely speculated visit to India and to lead the Saudi Pro League giant against FC Goa on October 22, 2025 was cancelled.

There are many reasons doing the rounds on why CR7 did not turn up for the AFC Champions League Two group stage match. But, beyond this Ronaldo no-show in Goa was a huge disappointed for the football fans in India.

Messi GOAT India Tour

However, all hope is not lost for the football fans as it is now more or less confirmed that Lionel Messi who had led Argentina to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup will visit India in December this year for the GOAT India Tour.

The four-city tour will begin in Kolkata on December 13 before moving to Ahmedabad, Mumbai and concluding in New Delhi on December 15. This has been confirmed by Messi himself.

“It is such an honour for me to make this trip. India is a very special country, and I have good memories from my time there 14 years ago - the fans were fantastic,” Messi said in an official statement.

Messi had visited Kolkata in 2011 when Argentina beat Venezuela 1-0 in a FIFA international friendly held at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium.

This time in Kolkata, the venue will stage concerts and special events, where Messi is expected to share the field with Indian cricket legend Sourav Ganguly, football maestro Bhaichung Bhutia and Olympic tennis medallist Leander Paes.

In Mumbai, Messi will headline the Padel GOAT Cup, with a possible star-studded line-up featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and leading Bollywood actors, according to the International Olympic Committee.

Ronaldo vs Messi

Messi is in race with Ronaldo to become the highest goal scorer in international football. The Argentina captain has currently scored 891 goals as against Portugal captain Ronaldo's all time high 950 .

The two legendary footballers are in great form, and besides playing for different clubs, are certain for a face-off in the 2026 FIFA Football World Cup.

The 2026 edition of the World Cup will be the first to feature 48 teams and three host countries. The United States will have 11 of the 16 hosts cities at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will also feature matches in Mexico and Canada. The 2026 FIFA World Cup final will be played on July 19, 2026.

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan is Staff Writer at ummid.com.]

