Calculators in any form not permitted in JEE Main: NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has categorically said that calculators in any form – virtual or real, will not be allowed during the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2026

Monday November 3, 2025

There was confusion among the students that “virtual calculator” will be allowed during the JEE Main 2026 exam after the NTA released the Information Bulletin of the entrance exam.

The confusion was created as the JEE Main 2026 Information Bulletin mentioned “an onscreen standard calculator will be available during the Computer-Based Test (CBT).”

The NTA in its latest notification, however, said the use of virtual calculator as mentioned was not foe the JEE Main, and categorically said calculators of any type will not be allowed during the JEE Main 2026 exams.

“…this feature forms part of the generic test conducting platform and does NOT apply to JEE (Main) conducted by the NTA, as the use of calculators in any form is not permitted in this examination”, the NTA said in its latest notification.

The NTA also said it has published a revised Information Bulletin clarifying the issue and asked the candidates appearing in JEE Main 2026 to download and refer it from the official website.

“The revised Information Bulletin for JEE (Main) 2026 has been uploaded and candidates are advised to download this. NTA regrets the typographic error in the Information Bulletin of JEE (Main) 2026 and for the inconvenience caused to the candidates”, the NTA said.

JEE Main 2026 Registration

Meanwhile, the NTA has started through its official website “jeemain.nta.nic.in” online registration and application process of the JEE Main 2026 Session 1.

The NTA began online registration and online submission of application form of JEE Main 2026 Session 1 on October 31, 2025.

The last date of JEE Main 2026 Session 1 application is November 27, 2025 up to 09:00 PM. And, the last date of payment of fees is November 27, 2025 up to 11:50 PM.

Candidates should note that the Engineering Entrance JEE Main Session 1 for the upcoming academic year will be held from January 21 to 30, 2026. Candidates can get the step by step guidelines and direct link to apply for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 here.

The NTA in its notification further said that the Engineering Entrance JEE Main Session 2 for the upcoming academic year will be held from April 01 to 10, 2026.

