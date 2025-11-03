JEE Main 2026 Registration Starts: Key Points to Remember

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started online registration and application process of the JEE Main 2026 Session 1, and here are the key points to remember

Monday November 3, 2025 3:02 PM , Mohammed Abdullah Faizee

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started online registration and application process of the JEE Main 2026 Session 1, and here are the key points to remember.

In a notification dated October 31, 2025, the NTA said like previous years it will conduct the Joint Entrance Exam Main, JEE Main 2026, in two sessions.

“The National Testing Agency will be conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2026 in Computer Based Test (CBT Mode) in two sessions - January 2026 and April 2026”, the NTA said.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration

The NTA JEE Main 2026 notification further said that the online registration and online submission of application form will start on October 31, 2025.

"The last date of application is November 27, 2025 upto 09:00 PM. And, the last date of payment of fees is November 27, 2025 up to 11:50 PM", the NTA JEE Main notification said.

Candidates should note that the Engineering Entrance JEE Main Session 1 for the upcoming academic year will be held from January 21 to 30, 2026.

The NTA in its notification further said that the Engineering Entrance JEE Main Session 2 for the upcoming academic year will be held from April 01 to 10, 2026.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1: Key Points to Note

Candidates appearing for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main should note that:

The NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2026 in online mode in multiple shifts on multiple dates.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 will be held from January 21 to 30, 2026 whereas JEE Main 2026 Session 2 will be conducted in April 2026 after the declaration of JEE Main January 2026 result.

A candidate can appear in either of both the sessions of the JEE Main exam.

Candidates should note that online registration for JEE Mains should be done through official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Eligibility

The candidates who are appearing in the Class 12th or HSC exams by state or central board CBSE can appear in the JEE Main 2026. Candidates who appeared and cleared ISC 2026 exam can also apply for the JEE Main exams.

Eligible candidates can appear in either JEE Main Session 1 or JEE Main Session 2, or both the sessions. The score of JEE Main will be calculated based on the marks obtained in session I and II.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1: Important Dates

Online Registration Start Date: October 31, 2025

Last date of application: November 27, 2025 upto 09:00 PM

Last date of fees payment: November 27, 2025 upto 11:50 PM

JEE Main 2026 Session Date: January 21 to 30, 2026

Announcement of JEE Main City Information: By the first week of January 2026

Downloading of JEE Main 2026 Admit Card: Will be announced later

JEE Main Exam Centre, Date and Shift: As mentioned in the admit card

Display of JEE Main Recorded Responses and Answer Keys: Will be announced later

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result: By February 12, 2026 (Tentative)

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration Steps

Click on the link to go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in .

. Click on the link marked as "Registration for JEE (Main) 2026 Session-1 is Live" in the latest section of the home page.

Click on "New Candidate Registration"

Carefully read the instructions and complete the online form.

Candidates should also pay the exam fee to confirm JEE Main registration.

To be on the safer side, candidates can also download Information Bulletin and the list of exam cities to make proper choice of exam centre.

JEE Main 2026 Registration Guidelines

The NTA had earlier released the registration guidelines for the candidates appearing in the JEE Main 2026 exam.

In a notification released on its website, the NTA said candidates appearing for JEE Main 2026 – Session 1 and Session 2 both, should have updated AADHAAR Card.

About the candidates with disabilities, the NTA said their UDID Card should be valid, updated and renewed as required. Detailed guidelies can be accessed here .

“The NTA will be obtaining Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Photograph and Address from UIDAI through Aadhaar Authentication (for updation in Aadhaar, please follow UIDAI guidelines). However, since Father/Mother/Guardian's name etc. is not recorded in Aadhaar, candidates would have to fill such details separately in the online application form”, the exam notification said.

[Mohammed Abdullah Faizee is Trainee Writer at ummid.com.]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic