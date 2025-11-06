Bihar 2025: Phase 1 voter turnout highest in three decades

The first phase of polling in Bihar Thursday ended with a historic voter turnout of 64.66%, the State Election Commission said.

Thursday November 6, 2025 11:23 PM , ummid.com News Network

In a statement released after the first phase of 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections, the State Election Commission said polling in the 121 constituencies ended peacefully.

“The first phase of the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections concluded peacefully in a festive mood today with the highest ever voter turnout of 64.66% in the history of Bihar”, the Poll Panel said.

Polling was held today in 121 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) in 18 districts of Bihar having a total electorate of over 3.75 crore.

'Highest in 3 decades'

As per the data provided by the poll panel, 62.57% voter turn-out recorded in the 2000 assembly election was the highest. And, the lowest vote precentage was 42.6% recorded in 1951-52 state elections.

If compared with the Lok Sabha Polls, the lowest turnout in Bihar was 40.35% recorded in 1951-52, and the highest was 64.8% registered in 1998 Parliamentary Elections.

Thus, the vote percentage of 64.66% recorded today is the highest in the last 30 years. The Polling figure is likely to go further up as the final data is yet to be received, the poll panel said.

The Poll Panel, however, did not say anything about the complaints of non-operational EVMs and missing names reported in many seats.

Some voters also complained that their votes were already casted when they went to polling booth. In some constituencies, stones were pelted amid protest against the ruling party leaders. Bihar Dy CM Vijay Sinha faced the ire of the voters when he reached polling booth to cast his vote.

Reactions of Political Parties

Meanwhile, moments after voting concluded on 121 seats in the first phase, both the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan camps claimed victory while reacting to the high voter turnout.

In its first reaction, Congress said the Mahagathbandhan alliance is confident of forming the government in Bihar.

“We are forming the next government with a clear majority. Maybe, more than just a clear majority”, Congress leader Pawan Khera said while speaking to ANI.

In his response, Jan Suraaj Party Founder Prashant Kishore said, “Highest voter turnout in the last 30 years indicates an imminent change in Bihar. There will be a new arrangement on the 14th (counting date).”

On the other hand the BJP, which is part of the NDA, said the wave seen today is in favour of the ruling alliance.



Polling for the total of 243 assembly seats in Bihar is being held in two phases. Polling for the 121 assembly constituencies in Phase 1 completed today i.e. Thursday November 06, 2025.

Polling for the remaining 122 assembly seats in Phase 2 will be held on Tuesday November 11, 2025.

Counting of votes will be held on Friday November 14, 2025, as the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2025 schedule .

