Bihar Election 2025 Date: Polling on Nov 6, 11; Result on Nov 14

The Election Commission of India (ECI) Monday October 06, 2025 announced November 6 and 11 to be the date of polling for the 2025 Assembly Elections in Bihar

Monday October 6, 2025 7:27 PM , ummid.com News Network

Bihar Election 2025: The Election Commission of India (ECI) Monday October 06, 2025 announced November 6 and 11 to be the date of polling for the 2025 Assembly Elections in Bihar.

“Model code of conduct comes into effect with the release of Delhi Election Schedule today i.e. Monday October 06, 2025”, Chief Election Commission Gyanesh Kumar said.

Bihar Election Schedule 2025

The polling will be held in two phases. Voting for the 1st phase of the 2025 Bihar elections will be held on November 06 whereas polling for the 2nd phase will take place on November 11, 2025.

There are a total of 243 seats in Bihar. Of these 243 seats, 121 seats will go to polls in the first phase and 122 seats will go to polls in the second phase.

The date of notification for the first phase is October 10, while October 17, 2025 will be the last date of filing nominations. The date of notification for the second phase is October 13, while October 20, 2025 will be the last date of filing nominations.

"The counting of votes for all the 243 seats will take place on November 14, 2025 when all results will also be announced", Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said while addressing a press conference today.

Key Parties Contesting Bihar Polls 2025

The key contenders in th 2025 Bihar Assembly elections are the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) and their allies.

The opposition parties to contest the 2025 Bihar elections are Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress.

Prashant Kishor, poll strategist who had helped Nitish Kumar's JD (U) to win the 2020 Polls, has formed his own party Jan Suraaj and has announced to contest in all the 243 seats.

Bihar Election 2020 Result

In 2020, the Bihar assembly election was held in three phases starting from October 28 from November 7, 2020.

The election result 2020 was announced on November 10, 2020.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) of Janata Dal (U), BJP and their allies had won 125 seats in the 2020 elections.

On the other hand, the Grand Alliance, known as Mahagathbandhan, of RJD and Congress had won 110 seats.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic