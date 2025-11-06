Maha TET 2025 Admit Card: Time and Steps to Download

The Maharashtra Rajya Parkisha Parishad, Commissioner Maharashtra State Council of Examination, is set to release the Hall Ticket or Admit Card of the candidates who have registered for MAHA TET 2025 on the official website of Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test, mahatet.in

Thursday November 6, 2025 12:17 PM , ummid.com News Network

According to the Maharashtra TET notification , the department started online registration and application process from September 25, 2025 and the exam will be held on November 23, 2025.

The notification further said that the link to download the TET November 2025 admit card will be made active on November 10, 2025.

Maha TET 2025 Schedule

According to the MAHA TET 2025 notification, the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test 2025 will be held on November 23, 2025.

Maharashtra TET is held in Marathi, English and Urdu three languages since 2013. It comprises of two papers. MAHA TET 2025 Paper I is for candidates aspiring for posts of primary teachers, whereas MAHA TET 2025 Paper II is for those wanting to be secondary school teachers.

Both the papers of Maha TET 2025 will be held on the same day.

MAHA TET 2025 Paper I will be held on Nov 23, 2025 in the morning session - 10:30 AM to 01:00 PM. MAHA TET 2025 Paper II will be held on Nov 23, 2025 in the afternoon session - 02:00 PM to 04:30 PM.

Steps to download "Maha TET November 2025 Hall Ticket"

Go to the Maha TET official website: " mahatet.in ".

". Log in using Registration ID and password.

Click on appropriate link to download and take the printout of the Maha TET 2025 Admit Card.

According to the MAHA TET 2025 notification, candidate should use registered mobile no or application form number to download the admit card.

All registered candidates will be able to download the admit card till November 23, 2025 - before the start of the Teacher Eligibility Test.

"MAHA TET 2025 Important Dates"

"MAHA TET 2025 Online Registration": From September 15 to October 03, 2025

"MAHA TET 2025 Admit Card Download Date": November 10, 2025

MAHA TET 2025 Paper 1: November 23, 2025 from 10:30 am to 01:00 pm.

Maharashtra TET 2025 Paper 2: November 23, 2025 from 02:00 am to 04:30 pm.

Maharashtra TET Result Date: Will be announced later

Maha TET Eligibility

Any graduate who is serving or aspiring to become a teacher can appear in Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test or Maha TET exam.

As per the Supreme Court order, clearing the Teacher Eligibility Test is compulsory for every teacher appointed in a school.

As per the Right to Education Act, 2009, all states have to mandatorily conduct TET for recruitment of teachers to all types of schools. Only candidates who have qualified the TET will be eligible for teaching jobs henceforth.

Candidates wishing to appear for Maharashtra TET can visit the official website - the link of which is mentioned above, for TET syllabus, eligibility criteria, exam fees, test centres and other useful information.

