Maha TET 2025 Registration Begins: Steps, Link to Apply

Online Registration for MAHA TET 2025 has started from today i.e. September 15. Last date of application as per the notification is October 03, 2025

Monday September 15, 2025 11:29 AM , ummid.com News Network

Maharashtra TET 2025: Maharashtra Rajya Parkisha Parishad has started through the official website of Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test mahatet.in from today Online Registration of the candidates who wish to appear for MAHA TET 2025.

Online Registration for MAHA TET 2025 has started from Monday September 15, 2025. Last date of application has been fixed as October 03, 2025.

Maha TET 2025 Date

According to the MAHA TET 2025 notification, the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test 2025 will be held on November 23, 2025.

Maharashtra TET is held in Marathi, English and Urdu three languages since 2013. It comprises of two papers. MAHA TET 2025 Paper I is for candidates aspiring for posts of primary teachers, whereas MAHA TET 2025 Paper II is for those wanting to be secondary school teachers.

Both the papers ofMaha TET 2025 will be held on the same day.

MAHA TET 2025 Paper I will be held on Nov 23, 2025 in the morning session - 10:30 AM to 01:00 PM. MAHA TET 2025 Paper II will be held on Nov 23, 2025 in the afternoon session - 02:00 PM to 04:30 PM.

"MAHA TET 2025 Important Dates"

"MAHA TET 2025 Online Registration": From September 15 to October 03, 2025

"MAHA TET 2025 Admit Card Download Date": November 10, 2025

MAHA TET 2025 Paper 1: November 23, 2025 from 10:30 am to 01:00 pm.

Maharashtra TET 2025 Paper 2: November 23, 2025 from 02:00 am to 04:30 pm.

Steps to apply for "MAHA TET 2025"

Go to the official website: " mahatet.in ".

". Click on 'Navin Nondni' (New Registration) on left sidebar of the home page.

Read the instructions carefully and click on the check box to proceed.

Carefully fill up the Registration Form and click on Submit button.

Complete theregistration process and pay the MAHA TET 2025 exam fee.

As per the Right to Education Act, 2009, all states have to mandatorily conduct TET for recruitment of teachers to all types of schools. Only candidates who have qualified the TET will be eligible for teaching jobs henceforth.

Candidates wishing to appear for Maharashtra TET can visit the official website - the link of which is mentioned above, for TET syllabus, eligibility criteria, exam fees, test centres and other useful information.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic