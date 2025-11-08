Maulana Azad varsity placed in QS World University Ranking 2026 for 1st time

Hyderabad based Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has been placed by the QS World University Rankings in its 2026 edition

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) is a global higher education analyst and services provider which publishes the widely recognized QS World University Rankings every year.

In the QS World University Rankings 2026 released Friday, over 1,500 of the world's top universities are included with over 100 locations represented around the world. Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has been ranked in the 1101-1200 band.

MANUU is a Central University established to provide wider access to people desirous of pursuing higher education in Urdu medium through regular and distance modes of education with a focus on Women Education.

The headquarter and main campus of MANUU is located in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, Telangana State, over an area of 200 acres.

MANUU is named after Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the freedom fighter and outstanding scholar, who as the first Education Minister of Independent India envisioned and laid the foundation of technical, scientific and higher education in India.

Incidentally, the inclusion of MANUU in the QS World University Rankings comes a few days before the birth anniversary of Maulana Azad, November 11th, which is celebrated in India as National Education Day.

Top 10 Universities in the World

For yet another year, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) of United States has been ranked as the best university in the world. Here is the list of the top ten universities in the world.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA Imperial College London Stanford University, USA University of Oxford, UK Harvard University, USA University of Cambridge, UK ETH Zurich, Switzerland National University of Singapore (NUS), Singapore University College London (UCL), United Kingdom California Institute of Technology (Caltech), USA

Top 10 Universities in India

Only 16 Indian universities have been included in the QS World University Rankings 2026, and the IITs are dominating the list of India's top 10 universities, with Indian Institute of Technology Delhi ranked as the top most university in India. Here is the list of the top ten universities in India.

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru (IISc Bengaluru) Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati ) Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) Indian Institute of Technology Indore (IIT Indore) Indian Institute of Technology BHU Varanasi (IIT BHU Varanasi)



Indian universities in QS World University Rankings Asia 2026

A total of 292 Indian universities have been included in the QS World University Rankings Asia 2026 with the top place occupied by IIT Delhi (Asia Rank 59) followed by IISc Bengaluru (Asia Rank 64) and IIT Madras (Asia rank 70) placed 2nd and 3rd ranks.

The IIT Delhi had ranked 44th, IISc Bangalore 62 and IIT Madras 56th in the QS World University Rankings Asia 2025. It means, the rankings of India's top universities have downed as compared to the last year .

Jamia Millia Islamia, which ranked 188 in the QS World University Rankings Asia 2025, has been ranked 197th in the 2026 edition.

Likewise, the the QS World University Rankings Asia of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has also declined. The AMU was ranked 278 last years whereas the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has retained its 2025 position of 278th in the 2026 Asia rankings.

However, Jamia Hamdard Delhi has improved its rankings. The university was placed in 501-520 band last year. This year, however, it has ranked 498.

University ranking of Muslim countries

Among the universities in the Muslim countries, Sunway University in Malaysia is the biggest climber, as per the QS World Rankings 2026. Sunway University has risen over 120 places to rank 410th in the QS World Rankings 2026 and 55 in QS World Rankings Asia 2026.

King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM) has been ranked as the number 1 university in Saudi Arabia followed by King Saud University (KSU) Riyadh at second place and King Abdulaziz University (KAU) Jeddah on the 3rd place.

In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Khalifa University of Abu Dhabi is the number 1 university followed by United Arab Emirates University Al Ain and American University of Sharjah on the 2nd and 3rd positions.

Middle East Technical University Ankara, Istanbul Technical University and Koç University Istanbul are top three universities in Türkiye whereas University of Tehran, Sharif University of Technology Tehran and Amirkabir University of Technology Tehran occupy the top 3 ranks in Iran.

On the other hand, Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad, National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) Islamabad and University of the Punjab Lahore have been ranked as the number 1, 2 and 3 universities in Pakistan.

University of Dhaka is the top most university of Bangladesh, Gadjah Mada University Yogyakarta is number 1 university in Indonesia, and Damascus University is on top in Syria.

