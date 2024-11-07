No Indian University in Top 20 List of QS Asia Rankings 2025

QS World University Rankings Asia 2025: In yet another outcome that should worry the Indian policymakers, none of the Indian varsities figured in the list of top 20 universities in Asia.

QS Quacquarelli Symonds has released the 16th edition of the QS World University Rankings: Asia, featuring 984 universities across 25 higher education systems Wednesday November 6, 2024.

The list of the top 20 universities in Asia is dominated by China, South Korea, Singapore and Malaysia.

Peking University retains the top spot, The University of Hong Kong the second, and the National University of Singapore ranked third in the list featuring 984 universities across 25 higher education systems.

In terms of numbers, China and Hong Kong together host Asia’s 10 top universities, the latter being Special Administrative Region (SAR) under the control of the People’s Republic of China.

The other 10 are divided among South Korea (6), Singapore (2) and Malaysia (2).

Universiti Putra Malaysia had ranked 25 in the QS World University Rankings Asia 2024. It has however improved its rank by 5 points to get a place in the list of Asia’s top 20 universities.

Similarly, Hanyang University of South Korea and The Hong Kong Polytechnic University of Hong Kong SAR had improved their performance as compared to their performance last year to secure a place in the list of top 20.

Ranking of Indian Universities

Equally worrying is the fact that only two universities – IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay figured in the list of top 50 universities in Asia.

Though none of the Indian universities finds a place in the list of top 20 and only two got mention in the list of top 50 universities, but India is still most represented.

“India is the most represented country, with 193 ranked universities, followed by Mainland China (135) and Japan (115)”, QS Quacquarelli Symonds said.

Top 10 universities in India

IIT Delhi has ranked 44th, surpassing IIT Bombay, which slips to 48th followed by IIT Madras which ranks 56.

The next in the line are IIT Kharagpur which ranks 60, IISc Bangalore 62, IIT Kanpur 67, IIT Guwahati 104, IIT Roorkee 108, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) 150 and Manipal Academy of Higher Education 197, as per QS World University Rankings Asia 2025.

The rank of Jamia Millia Islamia as per the QS World University Rankings Asia 2025 is 188, the rank of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) is 278 whereas Jamia Hamdard is placed under the 501-520 slot.

The University of Mumbai has been ranked 245 and Savitribai Phule Pune University's rank as per QS World University Rankings Asia 2025 is 173.

University ranking of Muslim countries

The ranking of universities in Pakistan and Bangladesh is even worse.

The best university which figured in QS World University Rankings Asia 2025 is Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS) and its rank is 235.

The next is Air University Pakistan which ranks 324 and The Islamia University of Bahawalpur,Pakistan which has been placed in 401-410 rank slot.

On the other hand, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology Dhaka is ranked 158, and the next is Stamford University Bangladesh which comes under 541-560 ranking slot.

But unlike Pakistan and Bangladesh, Indonesia is better placed in the world university ranking list because of Universitas Indonesia which ranks 46 among the top universities in Asia.

Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD) located in Bandar Seri Begawan is the other university in the Muslim world which is among the top 100 universities with a rank of 78. The Universiti Teknologi Brunei has also got a mention in the list of Asia's top universities.Its rank as per QS World University Rankings Asia is 134.

But Malaysia shines as not only its two universities figured in the list of top 20, 32 of its 38 previously ranked universities climb the table in Citations per Paper.

The 2025 QS ranking features a record number of Asian universities.

"This ranking features a record number of Asian universities. It reflects a flourishing and intensely competitive higher education ecosystem while providing insights for students and policymakers", Ben Sowter, QS Senior Vice President, said.

