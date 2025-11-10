Blast in a moving car near Red Fort in Delhi

New Delhi: At least eight people have been killed in a blast which took place in a moving car near Red Fort in New Delhi Monday November 10, 2025.

The blast took place in a Hyundai I20 car at 6.52 PM near the Red Fort Metro Station, leaving mangled bodies and wrecked cars scattered in the busy area, NDTV reporting Police officials.

"The blast took place in a slow-moving vehicle that came to a halt at the Red Fort traffic signal. There were occupants in the car. The blast damaged cars nearby," Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha told reporters.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the blast site soon after the tragic incident. He said the incident is "being probed from all the angles".

