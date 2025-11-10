HTET July 2025 Result Declared, Direct Link to Check

The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2024 was held on July 30 and 31, 2025 whereas the result has been announced today

HTET July 2025 Result: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) Bhiwani has declared on its official website www.bseh.org.in the result of the candidates who had appeared for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2024 (HTET July 2025).

The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2024 was held on July 30 and 31, 2025 whereas the result has been announced today.

Steps to check HTET Result



Go to the official website: " bseh.org.in ".

". Click on "HTET Exam Result 2024" on the Home Page..

Enter your roll number or name

Click on Find Result button

Your esult will be displayed on the screen

HTET at a glance

Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2018 (HTET January 2019) is conducted as per the following schedule.

Level 1 (Part I) held for Primary Teacher: Qualifying exam to teach classes 1 to 5 - Date: July 30, 2025 Time: 03:00 pm to 05:30 pm.

Qualifying exam to teach classes 1 to 5 - Date: July 30, 2025 Time: 03:00 pm to 05:30 pm. Level 2 (Part II) held for TGT - Trained Graduate Teacher: Qualifying exam to teach classes 6 to 8 - Date: July 31, 2025 Time: 10:00 am to 12:30 pm.

Qualifying exam to teach classes 6 to 8 - Date: July 31, 2025 Time: 10:00 am to 12:30 pm. Level 3 (Part III) is the Qualifying exam to become a Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) - Date: July 31, 2025 Time: 03:00 pm to 05:30 pm.

HTET 2025 Minimum Qualifying Marks

To qualify for the Haryana TET 2025, candidates must secure the minimum cut-off marks as set by the board. The qualifying percentage varies for different categories:

General: 60% or 90/150 marks

SC & Differently Abled (Other States): 60% or 90/150 marks

SC & Physically Challenged (Haryana): 55 or 83/150 marks

The candidates who aspire to teach at elementary, secondary and senior secondary levels are required to clear this exam, so as to be qualified to teach in any school. The final selection of candidates is done on the basis of their performance in the written test followed by interview.

HTET Certificate Validity

The HTET exam is the qualifying examination for recruitment of teachers in Haryana government-run schools. It is conducted at every district headquarters of the state including Jhajjar, Rohtak, Jind, Mahendergarh, Palwal, Mewat and Bhiwani will be able to appear at their home districts.

Candidates who qualify in the HTET 2025 will get HTET Certificate after successful biometric verification. The HTET certificate is valid for a lifetime, allowing candidates to apply for various teaching recruitment exams conducted by the Haryana Government in the future.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic