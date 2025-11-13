International Conference on Islamic Arts & Architecture 2025 opens at Jamia Millia

7th International Conference on Islamic Arts & Architecture, 2025, inaugurated by Department of Architecture, Faculty of Architecture and Ekistics, Jamia Millia Islamia

New Delhi: The 7th International Conference on Islamic Arts & Architecture (ICIAA 2025), organized by the Department of Architecture, Faculty of Architecture and Ekistics, Jamia Millia Islamia, commenced on the 11th of November, 2025 marking the National Education Day.

The event brought together scholars, practitioners, academicians and students to explore the evolution, symbolism, and relevance of Islamic design and traditions.

Comprising lectures, panel discussions, and an exquisite exhibition at the gallery, the conference aims to highlight and explore the cultural depth, richness, and global impact of Islamic arts and architecture.

Prof. Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi, Registrar, Jamia Millia Islamia, accompanied by the Chief Guest, Dr. Fariduddin Farid Asr, Cultural Counsellor, Iran Cultural House, New Delhi, inaugurated The Kaleidoscope, a Photography and Art Exhibition at the M. F. Husain Art Gallery, Jamia Millia Islamia, on the 11th of November.

The event was also graced by the presence of Prof. Qamar Irshad, Dean, Faculty of Architecture and Ekistics, Prof. Taiyaba Munawer, Head of Department and Convenor of the Conference along with all faculty members, delegates, and students of the Department of Architecture who actively attended the session.

What's on Display in the exhibition?

The exhibition display was delicately curated by Dr. Mohd. Arshad Ameen, accompanied by Ar. Mohd. Rahil, Co-Curator from the Department of Architecture. The entry foyer featured photographs presented by the Iranian Embassy, along with miniature models, books, and travel guides that showcased the rich cultural heritage and architectural legacy of Iran. The displays strongly reflected the theme of Islamic arts and architecture through a vibrant selection of architectural features, motifs, renders and paintings.

The façade was adorned with Islamic jaali patterns painted by the students, while inside the gallery hall, an array of paintings in watercolor, acrylic, and mixed media, created by the students themselves embellished the walls.

A striking mosaic mural of glass paintings, crafted on the 31st October, 2025 during the workshop “Stained Palette” held on occasion of the 105th Foundation Day of the University under the guidance of Dr. Mohd. Arshad Ameen, welcomed visitors in its vivid eye-catching hues and intricate craftsmanship.

Captivating Photographs

The exhibition also featured captivating photographs captured by both faculty members and students, encapsulating the play of light and shadow, geometry, and perspectives in Islamic Architecture from around the world. These were complemented by stunning calligraphy works rendered on large canvases, harmoniously amalgamated amongst these exemplary pieces.

In his inaugural address., Dr. Fariduddin Farid Asr appreciated the creative works of the students, highlighting the importance of art and aesthetics in architecture and emphasizing the need to sustain the legacy of Islamic architecture for future generations. Prof. Rizvi, in his following address, congratulated the organizers on the success of the exhibition and commended its strong adherence to the conference theme.

As the inaugural day drew to a close, Prof. Taiyaba Munawer invited the curator to the dais to deliver the vote of thanks. The students worked tediously in collaborative efforts to prepare for the exhibition for the past month under the visionary guidance of Dr. Mohd. Arshad Ameen who concluded the evening with an eloquent speech in Urdu, beautifully recounting the collective efforts that contributed to the success of this culturally rich exhibition.

The day concluded with the presentation of small saplings as momentos to the guests and the official unveiling of the exhibition brochure, a creative endeavor courtesy of Ar. Mohd. Rahil.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic