Watch: Gen Z storm National Palace as anti-govt protests intensify

A mild protest by Gen Z against drug violence and the security policies of the government Saturday turn into a massive uprising a day later as thousands of people marched to National Palace, asking President Claudia Sheinbaum to quit.

Few hundred youngsters, majority of them born between the late 90s and early 2010s, hit the streets Saturday to protest against the government for its security policies and drug related violence and abuse.

The protests, started with anti-government posts on social media, soon received supports from the older residents and the opposition parties Sunday, turning the protest into a strong uprising against the present dispensation.

Police and local security personnel resorted to baton charge and lobbed tear gas shells as thousands of protesters stormed the National Palace in Mexico City.

Sheinbaum, in power since October 2024, maintained approval ratings above 70 per cent in her first year in office but faced criticism of her security policies due to several high-profile murders, mainly in the state of Michoacan.

Protesters gathered in front of the National Palace in Mexico City, where Sheinbaum lives and works, and knocked down some of the metal fences protecting the building, according to AFP.

Several videos on social media showed Gen Z protesters clashing with police and attempting to push their way into the seat of Mexico’s executive branch. At least 120 people, mostly police officers, were injured, reported AFP.

Gen Z Protest: A New Norm

Protest by Generation Z has become a new norm and has been instrumental in toppling the government in various parts of the world.

Tired by joblessness and corruption in government, Gen Z protesters had earlier hit the streets in Sri Lanka , Bangladesh , Nepal and now Mexico.

As Gen Z protest in Mexico intensified Sunday, banners with messages such as “We are all Carlos Manzo” were displayed alongside the pirate flag emblematic of the Japanese manga “One Piece,” which has become a symbol of global youth protest, AFP reported.

Carlos Manzo was a Mexican politician known for his outspoken stance against organized crime groups in Mexico.

“We need more security”, said Andres Massa, a 29-year-old business consultant who carried the pirate skull flag that has become a global symbol of Gen Z protests.

Claudia Cruz, a 43-year-old physician who joined the protests said she was marching for more funding for the public health system, and for better security because doctors “are also exposed to the insecurity gripping the country, where you can be murdered and nothing happens.”

Giving the latest update, Pablo Vazquez, Security Chief for Mexico City, told reporters that 100 police officers were injured, of whom 40 required hospital treatment for bruises and cuts, while 20 protesters were also hurt. Authorities arrested 20 people for crimes such as robbery and assault.

