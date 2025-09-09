Nepal Unrest: PM Quits, Ex-PM's Wife Burnt Alive



Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and his ministerial colleagues have resigned whereas former Prime Minister's wife has burnt alive as the violent protest against the government in Nepal intensified Tuesday a day after the death of civilians

Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and his ministerial colleagues have resigned whereas former Prime Minister's wife has burnt alive as the violent protest against the government in Nepal intensified Tuesday a day after the death of civilians.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the anti-government protest dubbed as Gen Z Movement of Nepal which began Monday has gone to 22.

More soon.

