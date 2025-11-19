Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2026: Steps, Link to Apply

Rahmani Program of Excellence run under Rahmani Mission has started online registration for Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2026 through its official website rahmanimission.info from today

Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2026: Rahmani Program of Excellence run under Rahmani Mission has started online registration for Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2026 through its official website rahmanimission.info from today.

"Online registration for Rahmani 30 Entrance Test for the duration 2026-27 has started from today i.e. Wednesday November 19, 2025", the Rahmani Mission said.

Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2026 Date

The Rahmani Foundation has started the online application through its website. It has, however, not confirmed the last date of application.

The Rahmani Foundation has also not confirmed the Rahman 30 Entrance Test 2026 date.

In a notification released today, the foundation said the last date of application and Rahman 30 exam schedule 2026 will be announced later.



Steps, link to apply for Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2026

Go to the official website: " rahmanimission.info "

" Click on the link marked as " Apply Now: Rahmani 30 Student Form 2026 " on the top scrolling menu of the Home Page.

" on the top scrolling menu of the Home Page. Click on the " Sign U p" button shown on the right side to open the Rahmani30 Entrance Form 2026.

p" button shown on the right side to open the Rahmani30 Entrance Form 2026. Read the Important Information carefully and fill the form.

Fill and submit the online form

"The application form available on the website is for both resident as well as non resident Indians (NRIs)", the mission said.

Candidates should note that Rahmani 30 Test 2026 will be held in offline (pen and paper) mode for students in India. But, for NRIs and candidates in other countries the mode of exam has not been yet decided.

The online form available on Rahmani 30 website is same for both resident and non resident Indians i.e. NRI candidates.

"All examination-related updates will be communicated through SMS, WhatsApp channel, email, and the official website", the foundation said.

Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2026 Syllabus

The entrance test for the year 2026 will be held in offline mode. It will follow the common foundational syllabus shared across CBSE, CISCE, and other major state boards. Subjects include Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Social Science, English, Islamic Studies, Mental Maths, and Aptitude.

"The Rahmani 30 entrance test is based on the minimum common syllabus between CBSE, CICSE, and the State Boards, and covers subjects such as Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, English Language, and general principles of Islam", Rahmani Mission said.

"The test will also feature questions from mental math and aptitude. Students will be required to attempt all subjects. Note that the application is open only for those who are going to complete 10th class in 2026. Selected students will prepare for highly coveted national examinations such as CA, CS, CLAT, JEE, NDA, NEET", it said.

Rahmani 30 Eligibility

Students enrolled in class 7th, 8th & 10th during the 2025-26 session, who are applying for admission to Class 8th, 9th or 11th are eligible to apply for Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2026-27.

Candidates who are residing outside India should note that Rahmani 30 application form available on the website is same for NRIs and Indians residing in the country both.

Rahmani Mission provides free coaching and preparation for the Engineering (JEE Main and JEE Advanced), Medical (NEET), Commerce (CA/CS), Law (CLAT), Defence (NDA), CA Foundation (ICAI) and Institutes of National Importance (INI) free of cost or on nominal charges for students from economically weaker background.

Rahmani 30’s Outstanding Academic Achievements

This year marks a significant milestone for Rahmani30, with a commendable number of Government MBBS admissions, thestrongest IIT results since the COVID years, and a major breakthrough in the Commerce stream with the programme’sfirst CA graduate.

In addition, 40 students have progressed to the final stage of the CA examinations, underscoring the institution’s growing impact across engineering, medicine, research, and professional finance education.

Across disciplines, students performed consistently well: 37 qualified in IIT-JEE Advanced, 206 in JEE Mains, and 131 secured admissions to Institutes of National Importance, alongside 100% results in both WB-JEE (68/68) and MH-CET (3/3).

The Medical stream achieved a 97.53% NEET qualification rate, including 74 Government MBBS seats and 15 Government BDS seats (Medical counseling still in progress).

In the research domain, 16 students earned IISER ranks, 1 was selected for ISI Kolkata, and 23 secured SOF Level-2 awards. Commerce students recorded 7 CA Foundation qualifiers, 3 CA Intermediate qualifiers, a100% CMA Foundation pass rate, 4 CMA Intermediate qualifiers, 11 ICAI Olympiad prize winners, and 1 CS Executive & 1 CS Professional Group1 qualifier, with all students achieving distinction in intermediate exams.

"These outcomes reflect Rahmani 30’s academic standards, the dedication of its students, and the guidance of its faculty", the foundation said.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic