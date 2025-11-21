Over 5.4 mn Pilgrims Perform Umrah in Q2 2025

Riyadh: Over 5.4 million pilgrims from across the world performed Umrah in the second quarter of the year 2025, the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) said in a statement.

Releasing the Umrah statistics for the Q2 2025, the GASTAT said that a total of 5,443,393 pilgrims performed Umrah from within Saudi Arabia and abroad.

"This includes 3,352,506 males (61.6%) and 2,090,887 females (38.4%)", the GASTAT Saudi Arabia said.

The GASTAT latest data indicates that 1,090,327 internal pilgrims performed Umrah during this period, representing 48.4% of all pilgrims.

Meanwhile, the number of pilgrims arriving from outside the Kingdom was 1,324,418, including 653,513 males (49.3%) and 670,905 females (50.7%).

Regarding entry points, 71.6% of external pilgrims arrived via air, 28.2% through land, and 0.2% by sea.

Umrah statistics are released periodically and provide accurate data on the number of Umrah performers and visitors from inside and outside the Kingdom, serving as a reliable reference for supporting policies and plans related to Umrah and visitation services.

Hajj vs Umrah

Umrah is lesser Hajj, and unlike Hajj which is performed once a year in the month of Dhul Hijjah, Umrah can be performed any time.

To perform Umrah, pilgrims visit the Grand Mosque in Makkah and complete the required rituals. After performing Umrah in Makkah, pilgrims also visit Madinah - The City of Prophet Muhammed (Peace be upon him) and Masjid An Nabawi.

Masjid e Al Haram in Makkah and Masjid Nabawi located in the Two Holy Cities are holiest cites from Muslims around the world.

The GASTAT data further said that of the total 5,443,393 pilgrims who performed Umrah in the Quarter 2 of the current year, 3,767,766 pilgrims visited Madinah and Masjid e Nabawi.

