Watch: India's Tejas crashes at Dubai Air Show, Pilot killed

[The Tejas fighter jet turned into a ball of fire after the crash (Inset) Wg Cdr Namansh Syal]

Dubai: In a shocking incident Friday November 21, 2025, Wing Commander Namansh Syal has been killed as Made in India Tejas fighter jet crashed in Dubai during an air show.

"An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident", the India Air Force said in a statement.

"IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief", it added.

"A Ball of Fire"

The homegrown Tejas fighter jet crashed in a ball of fire in front of horrified spectators during the aerial display at the Dubai Airshow, AFP reported.

Footage from the site showed black smoke rising behind a fenced airstrip. Dubai's government shared a photograph of firefighting teams dousing smouldering wreckage.

Jignesh Variya, 46, who was attending the show with his family, told Reuters the fighter jet had been flying for no more than eight or nine minutes and done two to three laps when it went into a nose-dive before crashing at around 2:15pm (1015 GMT).

"I could see three different fireballs when it collided with the ground," he said.

"Everybody in the crowd stood up there on their feet, and then maybe in around 30 seconds, the emergency vehicles rushed over to the location at the crash site", he added.

Video: Tejas Fighter Crash

A deeply painful moment for Indian aviation. Watching Tejas crash with no sign of ejection is something that leaves you shaken. Our pilots carry the nation’s pride every time they fly, and seeing this feels like a punch to the heart. Still waiting for clarity, but the visuals… pic.twitter.com/BDlJhnC4k4 — Shashank Singh (@shashank_seo) November 21, 2025

The aircraft crashed at one of the world's largest aviation exhibitions was a single-seat Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

IAF orders probe

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force has ordered a probe into the tragic incident.

"A court of inquiry is being constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident", the Indian Air Force said.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi said he has been saddened by the crash and the tragic death of the IAF pilot in the Tejas crash.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of our brave IAF pilot in the Tejas crash at the Dubai Air Show. My heartfelt condolences to his family. The nation stands with them, honouring his courage and service”, he said in a post on X.

Condoling the death of the Tejas Pilot, Congress General Secretary and MP Priyanka Gandhi said, "We have lost a courageous son of India, an Indian Air Force pilot, in the Tejas crash at the Dubai Air Show."

"My prayers and deepest condolences to his family. The nation stands with them in this hour of sorrow, honouring his supreme sacrifice", she added.

This is the second time after its launch in 2001 when Tejas fighter has crashed. The first crash invloving Tejas jet was reported in March 2024 when it met with an accident in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

