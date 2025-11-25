ummid logo
Wednesday November 26, 2025 0:30 AM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Released

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Tuesday released the complete schedule, along with the match venues, of the T20 Men’s World Cup 2026.

The ICC said the T20 Men’s World Cup 2026 matches will be held in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Colombo and Kandy.

Most of the group matches of the T20 World Cup 2026 will be held in the Indian cities of Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi and Kolkata.

But some of the T20 cricket world cup matches, involving mainly the Pakistan cricket team, will be held in Colombo and Kandy cities of Sri Lanka.

Interestingly, India and Pakistan have been drawn in the same group.

T20 World Cup at a Glance

T20 World Cup 2026 Groups

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule

