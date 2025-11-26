RRB CEN 06/2025 Application Underway, Last Date Nov 27

The Ministry of Railways is receiving Online Registration and Application for over 5,800 vacancies for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts as advertised by the of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) vide Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) No. 06/2025.

Candidates applying for the RRB NTPC 2025 exam should note that the online application started on October 21, 2025. Last date of application is November 27, 2025.

Hence the candidates who have not applied so far can do so before the last date of application which is November 27, 2025 for RRB NTPC CEN 06/2025 notification.

Candidates can follow the steps given below to submit their online application.

Steps to apply for RRB NTPC 2025 Exam

Visit the official RRB website and find the NTPC 2025 recruitment notification: " www.rrbapply.gov.in ".

". Complete the registration process by providing details such as name, date of birth, email ID, and mobile number.

Log in with the credentials provided and fill out the application form with all required information.

Pay the application fee using the available online payment options.

Save a copy of the completed application for future reference.

RRB CEN 06/2025 Eligibility Criteria, Fees and Age Limit

Educational qualification required to apply for vacancies and posts under the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) CEN 06/2025 notification is bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university.

Age limit is minimum 18 and maximum 33 years as of 01 January 2026 (relaxation as per government norms).

Application fees is Rs 500 for for General/OBC candidates (Rs 400 refundable after CBT‑1), and Rs. 250 (Rs. 250 refundable after CBT‑1) for SC/ST/PwBD/Women/Transgender/Minorities/EBC/Ex‑Servicemen candidates.

RRB NTPC 2025 Admit Card Download

Regarding the hall ticket, admit card and e-call letter, the Railway board said it will be sent to registered and eligible candidates via email. Candidates will be informed about the RRB NTPC 2025 admit card download via SMS and email.

"SMS and email messages will be sent to all eligible candidates about the e-Call letter and upload details on their registered mobile number and email ID. No call letter will be sent by post. However, candidates should regularly visit the official websites of RRB as there can be failure in delivery of SMS/E-mail to the candidates due to reasons beyond control of RRBs", the railway board said.

"Eligible candidates can download e-Call letter along with Annexure V (D) (declaration for scribe, wherever applicable) from the RRBs websites about 7-8 days before the date of the CBT, CBAT/TST, DV (as applicable). Call letter will not be sent to candidates by post", the board said.

All registered candidates should note that the Railway Recruitment Board will publish advanced intimation slip detailing the exam centre city and exam centre list.

According to the RRB NTPC notification, the board aims to fill 5,800 vacancies in the Indian Railways, including the posts such as Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor (CCTS), Station Master, Goods Train Manager (GTM), Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist (JAAT), and Senior Clerk cum Typist.

