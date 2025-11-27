Mbappe shines with 2nd fastest hat trick in Champions League

Champions League: Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé Wednesday November 26, 2025, scored the second fastest hat trick the Champions League ever had.

Playing against Olympiacos in Athens, Greece, Mbappé delivered one of the standout performances in Champions League history, scoring all four goals for Real Madrid as they registered a stunning 4-3 victory.

Chiquinho, Mehdi Taremi and Ayoub El Kaabi netted for the hosts in the seven-goal thriller Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Mbappe scored three times for Real Madrid between the 22nd and 29th minutes, and again in the 60th, of a 4-3 win at Olympiakos.

With 4 goals, Mbappe also became the first Real Madrid player to score four in a major European away match.

Mbappe has netted four or more goals in a match in his career for a total of 4 times. His earlier 4-goal spells were twice for Paris Saint-Germain and once for France.



Fastest Hat Trick in Champions League

The fastest hat trick in Champions League history was scored by Mohamed Salah of Liverpool against Rangers on October 12, 2022, in just 6 minutes and 12 seconds. He came on as a substitute and scored in the 75th, 80th, and 81st minutes of the match, which Liverpool won 7-1.

Mbappe, who is also the captain of France National Football Team, is close behind Mohamed Salah with a hat trick in the span of 6 minutes, 42 seconds. But, Mbappe holds the record for most away hat-tricks in Champions League history.

French former professional footballer Bafétimbi Gomis is next 8 minute, 45 seconds followed by Mike Newell, English football manager and former professional footballer, who had sent the ball past the goalkeeper three times in the span of just 9 minutes and 17 seconds.

In other results, Arsenal moved to the top of the UEFA Champions League standings as they beat Bayern Munich for the first time in a decade to maintain their 100 percent record in the competition. The Gunners won the match 3-1, thanks to goals from Jurrien Timber, Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli.

Also, title holder Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) romped to a 5-3 win over Tottenham with Vitinha scoring a hat trick, and Liverpool slumped to another loss at Anfield, 4-1 to PSV Eindhoven.

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan is Staff Writer at ummid.com.]

