Parliament Winter Session 2025 from Monday Dec 1: Key Bills

New Delhi: The Parliament Winter Session will start from Monday December 01, 2025.

The Parliament Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the winter session of the Parliament this year will start on Monday and continue till December 19, 2025.

The Minister has also called the customary all-party meeting on Sunday November 30, 2025 ahead of the Parliament’s winter session.

Key Bills in Winter Session 2025

The Winter Session of the Parliament will have a total of 15 sittings in 19 days. Private Members' Bills are set to be taken for consideration on December 5 and 19, and Private Members' resolutions on December 12.

A Bill seeking to open up the civil nuclear sector to private players is among the 10 new proposed legislations listed by the government for introduction in the winter session of Parliament, which begins on Monday, 1 December.

Besides the crucial 'The Atomic Energy Bill, 2025', which seeks to govern the use and regulation of atomic energy in India, a bill to establish a higher education regulator, which will replace existing bodies such as the UGC, is also listed for introduction in the winter session.

According to a Lok Sabha bulletin, the proposed legislation has been christened the Higher Education Commission of India Bill.

The 10 important Bills in the Winter Session of the Parliament are:

Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025 Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025 Atomic Energy Bill, 2025 The Securities Markets Code Bill, 2025 The Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025 The Higher Education Commission of India Bill, 2025 The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025 The National Highways (Amendment) Bill, 2025 The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2025 The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025

Winter Session Bills in Focus

According to reports, Adani Group, Ambani, Tata Group, Vedanta, JSW Energy and Naveen Jindal’s Jindal Energy - six of India’s most powerful corporate groups, are preparing to enter the nuclear sector if the Atomic Energy Bill 2025 is passed. Their participation, however, will be limited to financing and building small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs).

The Higher Education Commission of India Bill 2025 is another bill in focus. The government is pushing the Bill after an earlier attempt failed. Among other things, the Bill proposes to replace the University Grants Commission (UGC) and two other regulators with a single Higher Education Commission that would oversee all disciplines except medical and legal studies.

Also, the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, a major plank of the government’s long-term financial-sector agenda, seeks to allow domestic and foreign firms 100 per cent ownership of their Indian insurance ventures.



(With inputs from Lok Sabha Secretariat Agencies)

