Zohran Mamdani explains why he criticizes PM Modi

New York City's Democratic Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, in his Diwali Day speech, explained why is he so critical of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)

Wednesday October 22, 2025 8:00 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Zohran Mamdani celebrated Diwali with Indian Americans in New York. (Image shared on X by Zohran Mamdani)]

New York: New York City's Democratic Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, in his Diwali Day speech, explained why is he so critical of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing the Indian American at an event organized to celebrate Diwali in Queens, New York City, Zohran Mamdani said he is critical of PM Modi and BJP, the party he belongs to, because their policies are against the pluralistic ethos of India.

Mamdani, whose parents have Indian roots, said India under Modi and the BJP is not the one where he grew up.

“I've been critical of Mr. Modi because of the vision that I grew up with was of an India that was pluralistic, an India where everyone belonged, no matter their religion”, he said addressing the Indian Americans in New York.

“My critique has been of Mr. Modi and the BJP Political Party for their vision of an India that only has room for certain kinds of Indians”, he added.

“It's part of a belief that pluralism is something to be celebrated, something to be strived for”, Mamdani said.

Watch: Mamdani Diwali Speech

With an estimated 339,000 residents, New York City is home to the largest Indian American population of any city in North America. A good number of them are the BJP and Modi supporters. This, however, has on decline ever since Donald Trump came to power in 2020 and his relationship with PM Modi turned sour.

Keeping in mind this fact, Zohran Mamdani said the Indian Americans in New York may differ with his views and he respects this.

“I also know that I'm running to be the Mayor of New York City, eight and a half million people, many of whom may feel differently than me about Mr. Modi, and that's their right”, he said.

“I will look to represent them all the same because my responsibility is to them as New Yorkers to ensure that they are safe, to ensure that they can afford this city, and to ensure that they are not just protected, but are celebrated in that same city. In many ways, it's the lesson I've learned of being a part”, Mamdani said.

Zohran Mamdani India Connection

Zohran Mamdani, who goes by his full name Zohran Kwame Mamdani, is the son of Mahmood Mamdani, an Indian-Ugandan of Gujarat origin and postcolonial studies professor at Columbia University.

Zohran's mother is National Award and Padma Bhushan-winning Indian filmmaker Mira Nair of Punjab descent.

A member of the Democratic Party, Zohran has served as a member of the New York State Assembly from the 36th district, based in Queens, since 2021.

Zohran, a graduate from Bowdoin College and ex-rapper, was born in Uganda. He migrated to the United States as a child and became American citizen in 2018.

At Bowdoin College from where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Africana studies in 2014, Zohran co-founded the school's chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine.

Zohran worked as a housing advocate and rap music producer in New York City before entering politics.

Zohran Mamdani Current Lead

33-year-old Zohran Mamdani won the New York City's Democratic mayoral primary , defeating former Governor and billionaire Andrew Cuomo.

As per the latest poll, Zohran Mamdani continues to hold a double digit lead over rivals in the NYC Mayor Election 2025.

The survey by AARP and Gotham Polling indicates that Mamdani maintains a 43.2% lead in the New York City mayoral race against his closest rival Andrew Cuomo.

Andrew Cuomo is contesting the New York Mayor election as Independent after he was defeated by Mamdani in June this year.

As per AARP and Gotham Polling, Cuomo is way behind Mamdani having a voter support of only 28.9%. On the other hand, Republican Curtis Sliwa holds third place with 19.4%.

Zohran Mamdani will be first Muslim and Indian-American Mayor of New York City if elected in the November 2025 election.

The race for New York Mayor he is entering its final phase, with the next debate scheduled for Wednesday, early voting set to commence in five days, and Election Day 15 days away, CBS news reported.

