Nuclear bomb hit it, but not Genocide: Jared Kushner after visiting Gaza

Nuclear bomb hit it, but not Genocide: Jared Kushner on Gaza

Jared Kushner, the Jewish billionaire son-in-law of US President Trump, who recently visited Gaza, said it looks as if the besieged strip has been hit by nuclear bomb, but refused to call it Genocide

Tuesday October 21, 2025 0:14 AM , ummid.com News Network

[Jared Kushner in Gaza.]

Jared Kushner, the Jewish billionaire son-in-law of US President Trump, who recently visited Gaza, said it looks as if the besieged strip has been hit by nuclear bomb, but refused to call it Genocide.

Did Israel Commit Genocide?

The Israel destruction of Gaza Strip and round the clock bombing since October 07, 2023 has been termed as Genocide by UN and Genocide experts.

Around 35 UN legal experts have in their report said that there are sufficient grounds to establish that “Israel has committed Genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.”

Also, International Association of Genocide Scholars (IAGS), world's leading association of genocide scholars, in a resolution passed in September 2025, also declared that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

Amnesty International too has come to the similar conclusion. And, South Africa has filed a case against Israel at International Court of Jutice (ICJ) accusing the illegal occupying entity of committing Genocide.

A number of other leading rights groups, including two Israeli organizations - B'Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights-Israel, have also declared they believe Israel is committing genocide.

“Nuclear bomb, but not Genocide”

Trump’s son-in-law Kushner, however, said it was a “war going on” and not “Genocide”.

“It looked almost like a nuclear bomb had been set off in that area. And you see these people moving back. I asked the IDF, where they are going? Looking around, these are all ruins…

“The IDF said, they’re going back to the areas where their destroyed homes were onto their plot… They are going to put tents there”, Kushner said when CBS' Lesley Stahl asked what he saw in Gaza during his visit to the Strip during "60 Minutes".

“It is very sad, because you think to yourself, they really have nowhere else to go”, he added during the interview.

Would you say now having been there that it was genocide, Lesley Stahl asked Kushner.

“No. No”, Trump’s son in law said.

“Absolutely not. No. No. There was a war being fought”, Steve Witkoff, the US Envoy to the Middle East, who was also present during the interview, joined Kushner in denying the Israeli Genocide of Palestinians.

Watch: Kushner's Full Interview

During the interview, Kushner also sent a message to Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders to “let Palstinians thrive”.

“The biggest message that we have tried to convoy to the Israeli leadership now is that the war is over, if you want to integrate Israel with the broader Middle East, you have to find a way to help the Palestinians thrive and better”, he said in a comment that has sparked outrage in far right Zionist circle.

Gaza Rebuilding

Lesley Stahl during “60 Minutes” also asked Kushner and Witkoff about Gaza rebuilding, who will award the contracts and if the things will be “transparent”.

About who will provide the fund for Gaza reconstruction and rebuilding, the two said besides the Arab states and some European countries too will join in.

In reply to a question whether Hamas will be “disarmed”, Kushner and Witkoff said, it will be, and efforts are on to form an international force to take control of Gaza.

Lesley Stahl also reminded Witkoff how he was booed when he mentioned Netanyahu during his speech at Hostages Square, asking did the Israeli Prime Minister prolonged the war for personal reasons. Witkoff denied and praised Netanyahu, saying “he has led the country through in a very tough situation”.

During the interview, Lesley Stahl also asked to confirm if the two were sitting on the two sides of Netanyahu as “babysitter” during the Netanyahu’s cabinet meeting convened to approve the Gaza Ceasefire Plan .

Witkoff confirmed but said they were invited by Netanyahu and it was a “friendly gesture”.

Lesley Stahl also wanted to know the details of the heated exchange Witkoff had with Israeli far right “Genocide Minister” Itamar Ben Gvir during their presence in the cabinet meeting.

Witkoff confirmed but said “Ben Gvir’s anger was justified because of the Oct 7 killings and the plight of hostages”.

Witkoff also said they offered, during the Peace Summit at Sharm el Sheikh in Egypt, condolences to Hamas Chief Negotiator Khalil al-Hayya over his son’s death in the Israeli bombing on Doha .

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic