Why Americans Are Protesting?

Over seven million Americans hit the streets in all the 50 states of the United States Saturday October 18, 2025 to join the ‘No Kings’ protest called against Donald Trump’s anti-people policies, especially law against immigrants

Sunday October 19, 2025 8:43 PM , Aneequa Sabahat Faizee

['No Kings Protest': Sea of humanity at Times Square in New York Saturday October 18, 2025.]

Over seven million Americans hit the streets in all the 50 states of the United States Saturday October 18, 2025 to join the ‘No Kings’ protest called against Donald Trump’s anti-people policies, especially law against immigrants.

The Saturday’s anti-government rallies , which will go down in the history of America as one of the largest- in terms of numbers and participation, were held in all big and small cities of the United States including Washington DC, New York, Boston, Chicago, Miami, Los Angles, Houston, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Antonio and San Diego.

According to the local media, anti-government protests, rallies, and events were held in more than 2,700 locations across America.

Simultaneously, millions of posts, videos, images and mames have been posted online to express anger against Donald Trump-led Republican government’s policies.

“Democracy, Not Monarchy”, one placard read at The Times Square in New York.

“The Constitution is not Optional”, another placard at the same venue held by the protesters proclaimed.

“Fight ignorance, not migrants”, read one sign at a protest in Houston, Texas.

In Denver, Colorado, some protesters were seen holding placards comparing Trump with Joseph Stalin, the “Dictator” of the Soviet Union.

No Kings Protest Reasons

Anti-government sentiments are on the rife ever since Trump won the 2020 US elections and took control of the White House in January 2021.

The anger against the Trump administration escalated after Trump signed an executive order against, what he called, “illegal immigrants” and gave United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) uncontrolled power to forcibly deport “immigrants living in US without valid documents” from the country.

In some cases, including Indian origin, migrants were shackled, handcuffed and bundled in military cargo planes and deported to their home countries.

The government actions infuriated the Americans and protests rallies were called - first in June this year and for the second time on Saturday October 18, 2025.

[No Kings protesters in Chicago]

Referred as "No Kings" protests, the nationwide demonstrations have been organized by a coalition of NGOs including Indivisible, MoveOn, and 50501, along with over 200 other American organizations including the ACLU, SEIU and American Federation of Teachers.

The key reasons behind the No Kings day protests are against the authoritarian rule, government shutdown and power imbalance, immigration raids and human rights, military deployments in Washington DC and other cities, economic inequality and corruption, and pushback against threats to free speech, equal protection, and voting integrity.

“Time to stand against tyranny”

One of the largest crowd in today ‘No Kings’ protests was held in Chicago where an estimated 300,000 filled the streets for the protest march, to reject the federal government’s “Operation Midway Blitz” against the city.

Addressing the protest rally, Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson called for general strike against Trump and his ultra rich friends.

“If my ancestors as slaves can lead the greatest history of this country, taken into the ultra rich and big corporations, we can also do the same today.

“I am calling on Black people, White people, Brown people, Asia people, Immigrants...and everyone throughput the country to stand against tyranny and to send a clear message to the ultra rich and big corporations”, he said delivering a fiery speech amidst anti-government sloganeering by protesters carrying placards reading, “Hands off Chicago” and “Tax the Rich”.

Watch: Brandon Johnson's Full Speech

Violence at some places

Organisers said their protests across the United States were peaceful. However, there are reports of riot like situation in Portland and Boston. Visuals shared online showed security forces lobbing tear gas shells on the protesters.

People in communities big and small came together nationwide with signs, marching bands, a huge banner with the US constitution’s preamble that people could sign, and inflatable costumes, particularly frogs, which have emerged as a sign of resistance beginning in Portland, Oregon, according to The Guardian.

At least 10,000 people assembled in Chicago, at Grant Park’s Butler Field, many with signs opposing federal immigration agents or mocking Trump. A later crowd estimate by the Chicago Tribune put the number at 100,000.

More than 200,000 Washington DC-area residents rallied near the US Capitol. “This is what democracy looks like!” chanted thousands near the US Capitol in Washington, DC, where the federal government had been shut down for a third week amid a legislative deadlock.

Democratic leaders, including Bernie Sanders and Chuck Schumer, commended the huge turnout.

“Thank you to the millions of Americans who turned out in small communities and big cities all over this country to say loudly and boldly… No More Kings… In America, We the People will rule”, Bernie Sanders said.

On the other hand, Trump supporters countered, accusing the protesters of having links with the far-left organisations and working against the United States of America and “national interests”.

On his part, President Trump dismissed the anti-government rallies, provoking the protesters by releasing an AI video of himself seen adorned with a crown and dumping feces on ‘No Kings’ protesters from a ‘King Trump’ jet.

[Aneequa Sabahat Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com. With inputs from News Agencies.]



Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic