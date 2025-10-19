Ronaldo hits 949th career goal as Felix steals Al Nassr vs Al Fateh show

Sunday October 19, 2025 7:28 AM , Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee

Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo hit 949th career goal as his Portugal National Football team mate Joao Felix stole the show palying for Al Nassr against Al Fateh in Saudi Pro League MW5 match Saturday.

Al Nassr started the match with a lead when Joao Felix sent the ball into the nets in the 13th minute. However, Al Fateh drew level in the 54th minute through Sofiane Bendebka.

But, Ronaldo’s men on the field later on dominated the show, with Al Fateh testing a crushing 5-1 defeat at the hands of Al-NAssr.

Ronaldo’s 949th Career Goal

The 40-year-old Portuguese star footballer - eyeing the historic milestone of 1,000 goals, was just two goals away from 950 goal-milestones when he entered the jam packed Al Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh Saturday night.

Though, CR7 – as football fans love to call the Portuguese star, finished one goal less than the target, his 949th goal in itself was worth 1,000 goals.

The Al-Nassr vs. Al Fateh match was balanced and the scoreboard was screaming with 1-1 sign when Ronaldo hit an absolute beauty to send the ball past the surprised goalkeeper.

It was the 60th minute of the match. Ronaldo received the ball on the left before cutting inside onto his wand of a right foot. Ronaldo launched an unstoppable effort into the far corner despite pressure from the Al-Fateh full-back, leaving goalkeeper Amin Al Bukhari clutching at thin air.

Ronaldo, the highest goal scorer in the international football, had got a brace playing in the Portugal Vs. Hungary 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier on October 14, 2025. His two goals at E stádio José Alvalade in Lisbon Tuesday had taken his total goal-score to 948, and also made him the top goal scorer in the World Cup Qualifying matches – another record breaking fate.

Joao Felix leads the charge

Besides Ronaldo’s 949th goal, the highlight of the Al Nassr Vs Al Fater fixture Saturday was Joao Felix’s hat trick.

Felix gave Al-Nassr the early lead, and then two more goals in 68th and 79th minutes. The other goal scorer of the match was Kingsley Coman who bagged the 4th for Jorge Jesus' men in 75th minute.

Portuguese professional footballer Felix has been in a tremendous form this Roshn Saudi Leage season, hitting 5 goals in 4 appearances to secure the top award of the month MW4 or Matchweek 4.

With the hat trick on Saturday, Felix has become Al Nassr's leading goal scorer with 8 goals this season

Félix signed for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr for an initial fee of £26.2 million on July 29, 2025. He made his debut for the club at the 2025 Saudi Super Cup on August 19, 2025, scoring his first goal for Al Nassr in a 2–1 victory over Al-Ittihad. He made his league debut against Al-Taawoun and scored a hat-trick in a 5–0 win on August 29, 2025

Al Nassr match against Al Fateh SPL 2025 also saw some new records setting in as with 1 more goal today, Ronaldo has scored 400 Goals since he left Real Madrid.

Also on Saturday at Al Awwal Park in Riyadh, Cristiano Ronaldo missed two penalties in a row, thus extending his lead for most penalties missed in football history.

Al Nassr now leads the Saudi Pro Leage 2025-26 table with 15 points earned from 5 consecutive wins, followed by Al-Hilal (11 points), Al-Ittihad (10 points), Al-Qadisiyah (10 points) and Al Kholood club (9 points).

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com. With inputs from Goal and agencies.]

