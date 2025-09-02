Afghanistan rocked by another round of quake



Tuesday September 2, 2025 8:25 PM , ummid.com News Network

Kabul: The Kunar region of Afghanistan has been rocked by fresh earthquake Tuesday September 02, 2025, the Taliban government said.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGC), a fresh 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit the Kunar region Tuesday. The quake originated 34 kilometers (nearly 21 miles) northeast of Jalalabad, at 12:29GMT, at a depth of 10 km (nearly 6.2 miles).

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake hit Afghanistan late Sunday night, devastating remote areas in mountainous provinces near the border with Pakistan.

Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says at least 1,411 people have been killed in Kunar, the province hardest hit by Sunday’s quake.

Zabihullah Mujahid called the 2025 earthquake worst in the history of Afghanistan.

Earthquake in Pakistan

The Seismic Network of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a statement said a 5.4-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday struck Islamabad, Peshawar, Swat, and several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,

The seismic centre reported that the epicentre was in southeast Afghanistan at a depth of 22 kilometres.

There were no immediate reports of damage from the latest earthquake in Pakistan, local media reported.

Reports said the impact of the earthquake has also been felt in India, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Rescue operations on

Local and international teams are busy in rescue operations. A day after the deadly Kunar earthquake, Afghan Air Force helicopters continue non-stop evacuations of the injured from remote areas to hospitals.

In a statement UNICEF said the devastating earthquake that hit eastern Afghanistan Sunday has put thousands of children at risk.

UNICEF is on the ground working with partners to deploy mobile health teams and life-saving emergency hygiene and shelter supplies, such as soap, warm clothing, shoes, blankets, and tents.

UNHCR, which is also participating in rescue operation, said it found entire villages lying in ruins.

In Ghaziabad village of Nurgal district in Kunar, most villages were destroyed by the devastating earthquake that struck late the night before.

Residents of this village said that in addition to losing members of their families, they have also lost all their belongings.

