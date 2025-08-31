Iqbal, Rumi, Tagore and 7 Other Poets in AI Video released for SCO Summit 2025



Xinhuanet has released an AI generated video featuring 10 legendary poets and scholars of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states ahead of its 2025 Summit.

Sunday August 31, 2025 1:54 AM , ummid.com News Network

[A still from the AI generated video released ahead of SCO Summit 2025 shows Poet of the East, Allama Iqbal.]

The AI generated video beautifully blends classical poetry with modern imagery to showcase the spirit of unity, cooperation and shared development among SCO member states.

10 Poets from SCO Countries

The video features renowned verses of ten poets from the SCO countries, including Pakistan’s Allama Iqbal , Iran’s Jalaluddin al Rumi , Chinese poet Zhang Ji, Russia’s Alexander Pushkin, and India’s Rabindranath Tagore .

Other poets featured in the video are Uzbek poet Alisher Navoi, National Poet of Tajikistan Abu Abdollah Jafar ibn Muhammad Rudaki, Kyrgyz poet Alykul Osmonov, Belarusian poet and writer Yanka Kupala, and Kazakh poet and philosopher Abay Qunanbayev.

Through AI-driven re-creations, their works are brought to life.

3 Parts

The AI-generated visuals are strikingly detailed and imaginative: camel bells dissolve into flowing Silk Road landscapes, a rainbow bridges East and West, and freight trains traverse deserts and mountains -- all seamlessly woven with poetic lines to create an immersive artistic experience.

The video consists of three parts, namely Silk Road Harmony, Hearts Interlinked, and Shared Prosperity, illustrating how ancient wisdom continues to inspire contemporary cooperation.

In the video, scenes of camel caravans and rainbow bridges symbolize trade and connectivity. Images of new transport corridors, energy projects, and cultural exchanges underscore the SCO's achievements.

With poetry and AI as its tools, the production conveys a message of cultural resonance across time and space, presenting the SCO as a community of shared journeys and a vision of common prosperity.

The SCO Summit 2025 is being held in the Chinese City of Tianjin from August 31 to September 01, 2025.

Watch Video

Leaders attending the SCO Summit 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi top the list of dignitaries attending the Tianjin SCO Summit 2025.

Also attending are Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly, whose countries are “dialogue partners” within SCO.

Some countries that are not SCO members will also be represented, mostly from Southeast Asia. These include Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia and Vietnam, reflecting China’s desire to shore up its ties within the region, according to Associated Press.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has also arrived in Tianjin to attend the SCO Summit. This will be Kim’s first meeting with Xi in more than six years, and his first occasion to come together with a group of world leaders since the reclusive North Korean leader took office, in late 2011.

It is the 5th time that China hosts the annual SCO summit. The group was established by China and Russia in 2001.

