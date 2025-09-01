Leaked: Trump plans to displace 2mn Palestinians from Gaza



The 38-page nefarious plan suggests “temporarily relocating Palestinians” either abroad or to heavily secured concentration camps inside Gaza.

Monday September 1, 2025 5:57 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Trump's plan to build towers on the rubble of Gaza. (Illustration)]

Washington: A leaked plan circulating within the Trump administration proposes forcibly removing two million Palestinians from Gaza and turning the besieged enclave into a US-controlled ‘economic hub’.

The nefarious plan, called the ‘Gaza Reconstitution, Economic Acceleration and Transformation Trust (GREAT Trust)’, seeks to replace Gaza’s native population with a new workforce and tourists while creating luxury resorts, high-tech cities, and industrial zones, Quds News Network reported citing The Washington Post.

"Digital Tokens for Expelled Palestinians"

The 38-page proposal suggests “temporarily relocating Palestinians” either abroad or to heavily secured concentration camps inside Gaza.

Palestinian landowners would receive “digital tokens” redeemable for apartments in new “smart cities” or to finance life elsewhere. Each expelled Palestinian could receive $5,000, four years of rent, and a year of food.

Planners estimate expelling residents would save $23,000 per person compared to putting them in concentration camps.

Experts Warning

Experts have warned that incentivizing or forcing people from their homes under any circumstances amounts to ethnic cleansing and violates international law.

The plan was drafted by Israeli entrepreneurs Michael Eisenberg and Liran Tancman, with financial modeling by Boston Consulting Group.

The GREAT Trust envisions luxury resorts along Gaza’s coast, AI-powered smart cities, industrial zones, a port, and an airport. The plan claims these projects would create up to a million jobs, but only for a new population installed by the trust. Palestinians who refuse to leave face exclusion from reconstruction benefits.

Trump pressurises Netanyahu to 'crush' Hamas

Citing unnamed sources, Channel 12 reported that Trump is increasing pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to defeat Hamas, after losing faith in the efficacy of ceasefire and hostage release talks.

Sources involved in the matter told the Hebrew TV channel that, following the January hostage-ceasefire deal and the May release of American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander, Trump has pushed Netanyahu to move more rapidly towards defeating Hamas.

Trump’s stance is reportedly a main reason that Netanyahu is pushing for either the full occupation of Gaza or a comprehensive deal strictly on Israel’s terms, despite security officials speaking out against such plans.

Channel 12 added that Trump appears convinced that Hamas can be decisively beaten, “perhaps even within two weeks,” and that the US president feels he has already fulfilled the mission of bringing home most of the hostages, especially after Alexander’s release.

Despite public rhetoric in support of returning the hostages, Trump is privately making clear that, in his view, Hamas will never return all the hostages, but rather keep a certain number as a means of survival.

Palestinians reject relocation plan

Most Palestinians reject relocation entirely. Legal experts say any plan that prevents Palestinians from returning or inadequately supports them constitutes ethnic cleansing.

The plan emerges amid Israel’s ongoing genocide, which has killed tens of thousands, displaced hundreds of thousands, and left Gaza in ruins.

Arab nations have proposed alternatives supporting Palestinian self-rule, but the GREAT Trust envisions Gaza under US-Israel control, with no path to Palestinian statehood.

Trump earlier described Gaza as a “Riviera of the Middle East” and said the United States would “take over” the Strip. After a massive outrage, he however changed his stance and said, nobody is expelling Palestinians from Gaza .

On their part, the Palestinians released their own version of Gaza plan to counter Trump's "Riviera of the Middle East" proposal.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic